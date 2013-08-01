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Eingestellt

Philips AventEinweg-Stilleinlagen

SCF254/60

4.8

| (13) Bewertungen | 100% empfehlen dieses Produkt.

Angenehm und diskret

Die einzigartigen Philips Avent Stilleinlagen SCF254/60 wurden speziell dafür entwickelt, dass Sie den ganzen Tag lang ein trockenes und angenehmes Gefühl haben.

Alle Vorteile anzeigen
Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

Die von Müttern weltweit am häufigsten empfohlene Marke1

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Avent Stilleinlagen

Angenehm und diskret

  • 60 Tageseinlagen

Nicht sichtbar unter der Kleidung

Nicht sichtbar unter der Kleidung

Ultradünn mit ergonomischer Form. Klebestreifen verhindert Abrutschen.

Rutschfestes Klebeband

Rutschfest durch Klebeband für sicheren Halt der Stilleinlage.

Mit Experten im Bereich Stillen entwickelt

Gemeinsam entwickelt mit einer Hebamme und Stillberaterin, die seit 20 Jahren stillende Mütter unterstützt.

Technische Daten

Support für dieses Produkt erhalten

Hier finden Sie häufig gestellte Fragen (FAQs), Bedienungsanleitungen, Sicherheitshinweise und Tipps

Bewertungen

Diese Bewertungen werden von Bazaarvoice verwaltet und entsprechen der Bazaarvoice-Authentizitätsrichtlinie, die durch Technologien zur Betrugsbekämpfung und menschliche Analysen unterstützt wird. Weitere Informationen finden Sie unter
Kundenmeinungen in Form von Produkt- und Sternebewertungen sind für alle Kunden von Nutzen. Sie ermöglichen es Ihnen, mehr über das Produkt zu erfahren und eine Kaufentscheidung zu treffen. Jeder Kunde, der ein Produkt online oder im Geschäft gekauft hat, kann eine Bewertung einreichen

4.8

von 5

13

Bewertungen

100%

empfehlen dieses Produkt.

2
1

01/08/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Excellent product

Excellent product other brands dont really compare, individually wrapped these pads are easy to use, comfortable and actually soak up rather then go flat like other brands. I also found that I had to change these less frequently as they stayed comfortable and descreet.

Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt

Diese Bewertung wurde für SCF254/30 Disposable breast pads verfasst

Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt

Diese Bewertung wurde für SCF254/30 Disposable breast pads verfasst

01/08/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Excellent product

Excellent product other brands dont really compare, individually wrapped these pads are easy to use, comfortable and actually soak up rather then go flat like other brands. I also found that I had to change these less frequently as they stayed comfortable and descreet.

Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt

Diese Bewertung wurde für SCF254/30 Disposable breast pads verfasst

Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt

Diese Bewertung wurde für SCF254/30 Disposable breast pads verfasst

29/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Avent breast pad

This is item is excellent no leaks through your outfits.you stay dry and clean. It collects all the leakIng milk keeping you dry. I t works wonder .i only buy Phillips avent breastplate you could go for hours without changing it. But definatly very handy to keep. A spare in your handbag if going long distance etc

Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt

Diese Bewertung wurde für SCF254/30 Disposable breast pads verfasst

Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt

Diese Bewertung wurde für SCF254/30 Disposable breast pads verfasst

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Haftungsausschlüsse

  1. Basierend auf einer Online-Zufriedenheitsumfrage, die 2023 weltweit mit 10.109 Nutzer*innen von Marken und Produkten für Mutter und Kind durchgeführt wurde. 