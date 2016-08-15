Loved this product, the double pump had soft pads which were comfortable, the double pump allowed quick expressing so I could express more in each sitting. I have tried other brands but I really liked with this pump you could lean back and sit comfortable, others you had to sit forwards so expressing was a real chore, especially with me having had a c section, I needed to be sat comfy not leaning forwards hurting my cut. I would Definetly recommend this to other mums at baby group and will Definetly use this pump if I have anymore children.