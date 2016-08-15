Später bezahlen mit Klarna
Kostenloser Versand ab 40 €
Später bezahlen mit Klarna
Kostenloser Versand ab 40 €
Eingestellt
SCF334/02
Natural
Umfasst 2 x 125-ml-Flasche
Die Milchpumpe ist in einem einzigartigen Design entwickelt, damit die Milch direkt von der Brust in die Flasche fließen kann – sogar wenn Sie aufrecht sitzen. Dies bedeutet, dass Sie beim Abpumpen von Milch bequemer sitzen können und sich nicht mehr nach vorne lehnen müssen, damit die Milch in die Flasche fließt. Eine bequeme und entspannte Sitzposition beim Abpumpen trägt ganz natürlich zu einem erleichterten Milchfluss bei.
Wenn die Pumpe eingeschaltet wird, beginnt automatisch der sanfte Stimulationsmodus, um den Milchfluss anzuregen. Wählen Sie dann eine der 3 Abpumpeinstellungen, um das Abpumpen für Sie so angenehm wie möglich zu gestalten.
Unser Massagekissen besteht aus einem neuartigen, samtweichen Gewebe, das ein warmes Gefühl auf der Haut erzeugt und den Milchfluss angenehm und sanft anregt. Das Kissen wurde so entwickelt, dass es die Saugbewegung Ihres Babys imitiert und den Milchspendereflex sanft anregt.
Auszeichnungen
3.9
von 5
27
Bewertungen
Nat517
15/08/2016
United Kingdom
So comfy!
Really can't complain about this pump. Gets milk out effectively and comfortably but it is noisy.. I'd like to be able to watch TV while I pump but I can't hear it
Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt
Diese Bewertung wurde für SCF334/02 Comfort Double electric breast pump verfasst
Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt
Diese Bewertung wurde für SCF334/02 Comfort Double electric breast pump verfasst
SeNI
08/01/2013
United Kingdom
Fantastic product that's quick and easy to use
The Avnet double electric breast pump has help increase my milk supply. It helped me express double the amount of milk due to the double pump facility. I found the pump very easy to use and even easier to take apart in order to clean and sterilise it. The design of this pump allows u to pump will sitting back and relaxing, hence increasing your milk flow. I definately recommend this pump to other mums
Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt
Diese Bewertung wurde für SCF334/02 Comfort Double electric breast pump verfasst
Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt
Diese Bewertung wurde für SCF334/02 Comfort Double electric breast pump verfasst
EMG29
03/01/2013
United Kingdom
Fabulous - a must have for mums
Loved this product, the double pump had soft pads which were comfortable, the double pump allowed quick expressing so I could express more in each sitting. I have tried other brands but I really liked with this pump you could lean back and sit comfortable, others you had to sit forwards so expressing was a real chore, especially with me having had a c section, I needed to be sat comfy not leaning forwards hurting my cut. I would Definetly recommend this to other mums at baby group and will Definetly use this pump if I have anymore children.
Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt
Diese Bewertung wurde für SCF334/02 Comfort Double electric breast pump verfasst
Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt
Diese Bewertung wurde für SCF334/02 Comfort Double electric breast pump verfasst
Basierend auf einer Online-Zufriedenheitsumfrage, die 2023 weltweit mit 10.109 Nutzer*innen von Marken und Produkten für Mutter und Kind durchgeführt wurde.
0 % BPA – gemäß EU-Richtlinie 10/2011
Randomisierte kontrollierte Studie zum Vergleich von Abpumpmethoden nach Frühgeburt (Jones et al ADC 2001;85:F91).