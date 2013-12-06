We are sorry to hear that you have had difficulties using your AVENT electric breast pump and we would like to apologise for the inconvenience this has caused you. Unfortunately, we do not have a larger massage cushion available for this breast pump so we are unable to provide an alternative in this solution. With regards to the volume of milk you are expressing whilst using the electric function, we would like to suggest the following tips which will hopefully enable you to use the breast pump without any further frustration: http://philips.to/1oxg6ji If you would like any further advice, we would strongly advice either speaking with your community midwife or getting in touch with one of our AVENT specialists directly: http://philips.to/1eDZP3R Thank you.