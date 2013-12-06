Später bezahlen mit Klarna
Kostenloser Versand ab 40 €
Später bezahlen mit Klarna
Kostenloser Versand ab 40 €
Eingestellt
Für maximalen Komfort
Wenn Sie gestresst oder in Eile sind, kann sich dies auch auf das Abpumpen und Ihre Milchproduktion auswirken. Es hilft also, wenn Sie es sich bequem machen und sich entspannen. Unsere Milchpumpe wurde entwickelt, um Ihnen beim Abpumpen maximalen Komfort zu ermöglichen.
Aktiv-Set für unterwegs
Kann bei Bedarf auch als Handmilchpumpe verwendet werden
Das sanfte Vakuum der Philips Avent Milchpumpe ahmt Babys natürliches Saugen nach und ist so sanft aber gleichzeitig effektiv
Das einzigartige aktive Massagekissen hilft, den natürlichen Milchspendereflex anzuregen
4.3
von 5
42
Bewertungen
88%
empfehlen dieses Produkt.
CSC85
06/12/2013
United Kingdom
Excellent Pump
I'm an exclusive expresser (9.5 months in) so this pump has done a lot of pumping! It is very easy to keep clean and I love that the electric part memorises different patterns quickly. The only issue I've had with it is the connection from the wire to the head. I had the wire replaced at around 3 months as it had stopped working and smelt burnt out. All was fine until recently - it just cuts out after about 5 seconds. The connection has always felt a little loose and I think the product could be improved by making the connection point stronger. I'm now using it manually. Otherwise it's been brilliant!
Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt
Diese Bewertung wurde für SCF312/01 Single Electronic Breast Pump verfasst
Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt
Diese Bewertung wurde für SCF312/01 Single Electronic Breast Pump verfasst
CSC85
06/12/2013
United Kingdom
Excellent Pump
I'm an exclusive expresser (9.5 months in) so this pump has done a lot of pumping! It is very easy to keep clean and I love that the electric part memorises different patterns quickly. The only issue I've had with it is the connection from the wire to the head. I had the wire replaced at around 3 months as it had stopped working and smelt burnt out. All was fine until recently - it just cuts out after about 5 seconds. The connection has always felt a little loose and I think the product could be improved by making the connection point stronger. I'm now using it manually. Otherwise it's been brilliant!
Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt
Diese Bewertung wurde für SCF312/01 Single Electronic Breast Pump verfasst
Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt
Diese Bewertung wurde für SCF312/01 Single Electronic Breast Pump verfasst
cbmb
09/04/2013
United Kingdom
Verifizierter Käufer
Really easy to use, efficient and small number of parts to keep clean
I read about the different pumps and decided to go with this one. I am so happy, it's very efficient, easy to use and easy to put together and take apart for cleaning.
Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt
Diese Bewertung wurde für SCF312/01 Single Electronic Breast Pump verfasst
Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt
Diese Bewertung wurde für SCF312/01 Single Electronic Breast Pump verfasst