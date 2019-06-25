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  • Einfache, effektive Lösung bei Schlupfwarzen
  • Einfache, effektive Lösung bei Schlupfwarzen
  • Einfache, effektive Lösung bei Schlupfwarzen
  • Einfache, effektive Lösung bei Schlupfwarzen
  • Einfache, effektive Lösung bei Schlupfwarzen
  • Einfache, effektive Lösung bei Schlupfwarzen
  • Einfache, effektive Lösung bei Schlupfwarzen
  • Einfache, effektive Lösung bei Schlupfwarzen
  • Einfache, effektive Lösung bei Schlupfwarzen
  • Einfache, effektive Lösung bei Schlupfwarzen
  • Einfache, effektive Lösung bei Schlupfwarzen
  • Einfache, effektive Lösung bei Schlupfwarzen

Philips AventNiplette™

SCF152/02

3.9
| (21) Bewertungen | 81% empfehlen dieses Produkt.
Einfache, effektive Lösung bei Schlupfwarzen
Die Niplette™ hilft Müttern mit Flach- oder Schlupfwarzen beim Stillen. Dieses einzigartige und revolutionäre Gerät bietet eine einfache, nicht chirurgische und langlebige Lösung. Bei dauerhafter Verwendung bleibt die Brustwarze innerhalb von wenigen Wochen aufgerichtet.
Alle Vorteile anzeigen
Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

Die von Müttern weltweit am häufigsten empfohlene Marke1

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Klinisch erwiesene Ergebnisse*

Einfache, effektive Lösung bei Schlupfwarzen

  • Ein nicht-chirurgischer Ansatz

  • Bei Flach- oder Schlupfwarzen

  • 2 Nipletten und 2 Stilleinlagen

Ein Gerät für Flach- oder Schlupfwarzen

Ein Gerät für Flach- oder Schlupfwarzen

Eingezogene Brustwarzen oder Schlupfwarzen betreffen bis zu 10 % aller Frauen, verursachen psychische Belastungen und machen das Stillen schwierig für Mutter und Kind. Durch das Saugen des Babys sollte sich die Brustwarze aufrichten. Tut sie das nicht, ist die Niplette™ eine einfache, angenehme Lösung, die helfen kann. Das Gerät ermöglicht es Frauen mit Flach- oder Schlupfwarzen, bequem und ohne invasiven chirurgischen Eingriff* zu stillen. Es besteht aus einem transparenten brustwarzenförmigen Behälter mit einem Dichtungsflansch, der an einem Ventil und einem Spritzenanschluss befestigt ist.

Ideale Anwendung vor oder in den ersten 6 Monaten der Schwangerschaft

Idealerweise sollte die Niplette vor der Schwangerschaft verwendet werden und über einen Zeitraum von 8 Stunden am Tag oder in der Nacht getragen werden*. Wenn die Brüste nicht zu empfindlich sind, kann sie auch in den ersten sechs Monaten der Schwangerschaft verwendet werden, um eine permanente Korrektur zu erreichen, oder nach der Geburt des Babys, für ein paar Minuten vor jedem Stillen. Die Niplette saugt die Brustwarze heraus, ermöglicht es dem Baby, einfach zu trinken und hilft während der ersten Tage dabei, eine Stillroutine zu entwickeln. Die dauerhafte kosmetische Korrektur kann durchgeführt werden, wenn die Stillzeit vorbei ist. Wenn dies der Fall ist, kann die Niplette von Zeit zu Zeit wieder angewendet werden.

Ein einfaches Verfahren

Ein einfaches Verfahren

Der Behälter wird mit einer Hand über den Brustwarzenhof gehalten. Mit einer 5-ml-Spritze wird Luft aus dem Behälter entzogen, sodass die Brustwarze hinein gesaugt werden kann. Die Benutzerin kann die Saugkraft kontrollieren und so fest an der Brustwarze ziehen, wie es angenehm ist. Wenn die Brustwarze herausgezogen wurde, kann die Benutzerin, nachdem sie die Spritze sorgfältig vom Ventil getrennt hat, ihre normalen Aktivitäten fortsetzen und die Niplette diskret im BH tragen. Die anfängliche Verwendung wird so oft wie möglich empfohlen*.

Technische Daten

Support für dieses Produkt erhalten

Hier finden Sie häufig gestellte Fragen (FAQs), Bedienungsanleitungen, Sicherheitshinweise und Tipps

Bewertungen

Diese Bewertungen werden von Bazaarvoice verwaltet und entsprechen der Bazaarvoice-Authentizitätsrichtlinie, die durch Technologien zur Betrugsbekämpfung und menschliche Analysen unterstützt wird. Weitere Informationen finden Sie unter
Kundenmeinungen in Form von Produkt- und Sternebewertungen sind für alle Kunden von Nutzen. Sie ermöglichen es Ihnen, mehr über das Produkt zu erfahren und eine Kaufentscheidung zu treffen. Jeder Kunde, der ein Produkt online oder im Geschäft gekauft hat, kann eine Bewertung einreichen

3.9

von 5

21

Bewertungen

81%

empfehlen dieses Produkt.

25/06/2019

België

België

Tres bien

J'ai achete les niplettes il y a quelques années car j'ai un teton plat et un ombiliqué. Ajd, le plat ne rentre plus du tout, quand j'ai froid ! Mais au "repos" il reste plat. Le 2eme est moins ombilliqué. Cependant, je ne les ai pas utilisé regulierement. Etant en projet bébé, je'y remets. Au debut, ca tire et ca fait un peu mal, mais au bout de 5 min on oublie totalement qu'on les porte. Commed 'autre, je mets un peu de creme sur le mamelon pour faciliter l'adherence et ensuite elles tiennent plusieurs heures. Une vraie solution qui apporte de bons resultats. Il faut l'utiliser regulierement pour en observer une efficacité durable.

Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt

Diese Bewertung wurde für SCF152/01 Niplette™ verfasst

Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt

Diese Bewertung wurde für SCF152/01 Niplette™ verfasst

13/05/2015

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Wish I had these sooner!!

Firstly I want to say that I NEVER write reviews but I have to tell people about this product!! Im 19 and have had very inverted nipples my entire life and have been very self conscious. I have had these less than a week and Im already seeing a difference. I came across these months ago and hesitated and now I wish Id bought these sooner. I read loads of good reviews but didnt believe that this would work for me as my nipples have never come out before. Im using these for a few hours each day and building up my time of use. So far I am extremely impressed!! Suction has lost a few times but now Ive been using coconut oil, I apply a tiny amount to and around my nipples before putting the niplette on and they stay comfortably and even make my nipples soft! The only fault I would say is the length of the tube between the thimble and the syringe, but Im guessing there is a reason for this? At first I thought the thimble was too small but its actually perfect! I plan on using these over the next few months and will then re-review this item. Im so excited to keep at it and get nipples!! DO NOT HESITATE TO BUY THIS!!

Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt

Diese Bewertung wurde für SCF152/02 Niplette™ verfasst

Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt

Diese Bewertung wurde für SCF152/02 Niplette™ verfasst

13/05/2015

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Wish I had these sooner!!

Firstly I want to say that I NEVER write reviews but I have to tell people about this product!! Im 19 and have had very inverted nipples my entire life and have been very self conscious. I have had these less than a week and Im already seeing a difference. I came across these months ago and hesitated and now I wish Id bought these sooner. I read loads of good reviews but didnt believe that this would work for me as my nipples have never come out before. Im using these for a few hours each day and building up my time of use. So far I am extremely impressed!! Suction has lost a few times but now Ive been using coconut oil, I apply a tiny amount to and around my nipples before putting the niplette on and they stay comfortably and even make my nipples soft! The only fault I would say is the length of the tube between the thimble and the syringe, but Im guessing there is a reason for this? At first I thought the thimble was too small but its actually perfect! I plan on using these over the next few months and will then re-review this item. Im so excited to keep at it and get nipples!! DO NOT HESITATE TO BUY THIS!!

Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt

Diese Bewertung wurde für SCF152/02 Niplette™ verfasst

Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt

Diese Bewertung wurde für SCF152/02 Niplette™ verfasst

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Haftungsausschlüsse

  1. Basierend auf einer Online-Zufriedenheitsumfrage, die 2023 weltweit mit 10.109 Nutzer*innen von Marken und Produkten für Mutter und Kind durchgeführt wurde. 

  1. McGeorge, Mr. D, FRCS (Plast), The Niplette: an instrument for the non-surgical correction of inverted nipples, British Journal of Plastic Surgery (1994) Auflage 47, Seiten 46-49

  2. Dieser Abschnitt enthält Meinungen von Verbrauchern zum Produkt. Philips distanziert sich von den Verbraucherinhalten dieses Abschnitts. Daher sind technische Informationen und/oder Hinweise zur Verwendung des darin enthaltenen Produkts keine offiziellen Informationen von Philips.