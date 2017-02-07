This is the second time I have breastfed, so I feel I know a little about it. It is however the first time I have used, Avent breast pads and feel I so missed out first time round. I was using another brand in my last pregnancy and was having a nightmare keeping the poorly fitting breastpads in my bra. As you can imagine feeding a newborn requires you to get your boobs in and out fairly regularly and fairly quickly. I found my old breastpads would get crumpled or lost as they just didn't stick very well inside my breastfeeding bra. These Avent ones are amazing, they come individually wrapped and in two sizes night and day. At first I used the night ones all the time as milk leakage was high, when it settled down I was able to move onto just day time ones The pads themselves are nice and big and cover my rather large bust. They are very soft but very absorbant too and ensure I don't leak at all especially at night when asleep. The sticky area sticks particularly well. I loved that they were individually wrapped as it allowed me to have them in my hospital bag for labour and in my baby bag which keeps they clean and in shape. I would recommend them to any new mums