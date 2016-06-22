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  • Standard Product Photo Philips PowerLife Steam iron
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips PowerLife Steam iron
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips PowerLife Steam iron GC2965/02
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips PowerLife Steam iron
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips Steam iron
  • Standard Product Photo Philips PowerLife Steam iron
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips PowerLife Steam iron
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips PowerLife Steam iron GC2965/02
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips PowerLife Steam iron
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips Steam iron

Eingestellt

PowerLifeDampfbügeleisen

GC2965/02

4.2

| (11) Bewertungen | 82% empfehlen dieses Produkt.

1 Auszeichnung

Hergestellt für effektives Bügeln

Für jederzeit großartige Ergebnisse benötigen Sie ein Bügeleisen, das Sie nie im Stich lässt. Mit der neuen SteamGlide-Bügelsohle, dem konstant hohen Dampfausstoß sowie den Entkalkertabletten ist dieses Philips Bügeleisen nicht nur praktisch, sondern auch dauerhaft qualitativ hochwertig!

Alle Vorteile anzeigen

Bügeleisen mit elektronischer Sicherheitsabschaltung

Hergestellt für effektives Bügeln

  • 2.200 W

  • 35 g/min Dampfleistung

  • Dampfstoß von 110 g

Starke Dampfleistung für schnelle Bügelergebnisse

Starke Dampfleistung für schnelle Bügelergebnisse

Das leistungsstarke Bügeleisen bietet eine schnelle Aufwärmzeit und konstante Temperaturen beim Bügeln. Dadurch können Falten effektiver entfernt werden.

Konstante Dampfleistung bis zu 35 g/Min.

Konstante Dampfleistung bis zu 35 g/Min.

Konstante Dampfleistung von bis zu 35 g/Min. – ideal zum Glätten aller Falten

110 g Dampfleistung glättet ohne Mühe auch hartnäckige Falten

110 g Dampfleistung glättet ohne Mühe auch hartnäckige Falten

Die 110 g Dampfleistung des Bügeleisens ermöglicht ein müheloses Glätten auch von hartnäckigen Falten.

Technische Daten

Support für dieses Produkt erhalten

Hier finden Sie häufig gestellte Fragen (FAQs), Bedienungsanleitungen, Sicherheitshinweise und Tipps

Ersatzteil oder Zubehör finden

Finden Sie das passende Ersatzteil und Zubehör für Ihr Produkt

Ersatzteile und Zubehör

Auszeichnungen

  • Bild von VRS_PBTAWARD66

Bewertungen

Diese Bewertungen werden von Bazaarvoice verwaltet und entsprechen der Bazaarvoice-Authentizitätsrichtlinie, die durch Technologien zur Betrugsbekämpfung und menschliche Analysen unterstützt wird. Weitere Informationen finden Sie unter
Kundenmeinungen in Form von Produkt- und Sternebewertungen sind für alle Kunden von Nutzen. Sie ermöglichen es Ihnen, mehr über das Produkt zu erfahren und eine Kaufentscheidung zu treffen. Jeder Kunde, der ein Produkt online oder im Geschäft gekauft hat, kann eine Bewertung einreichen

4.2

von 5

11

Bewertungen

82%

empfehlen dieses Produkt.

3

22/06/2016

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

It has useful option like auto off, steam system, calc system.

I am so happy of buying this product. I hope this email can give me another chance to introduce myself and explain my aims.

Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt

Diese Bewertung wurde für PowerLife GC2965/80 Steam iron verfasst

Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt

Diese Bewertung wurde für PowerLife GC2965/80 Steam iron verfasst

17/11/2014

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verifizierter Käufer

Philips Steam Iron with peace of mind

[Employee of philipsglobal] An Excellent quality product with good steam delivery to smooth the way to better looking clothes. Overall a great well designed product, with the added peace of mind that if you forget to unplug it will switch itself off so no more worrying will the house burn down when you get to work and think did I unplug the iron.

Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt

Diese Bewertung wurde für PowerLife GC2965/80 Steam iron verfasst

Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt

Diese Bewertung wurde für PowerLife GC2965/80 Steam iron verfasst

31/05/2014

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Excel.lent product features

Only used once, so far, as only just purchased. After a lot of research, this iron stood out with its many great features. I was very impressed with the quality of the iron and would recommend it to anyone looking for a great steam iron.

Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt

Diese Bewertung wurde für PowerLife GC2965/80 Steam iron verfasst

Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt

Diese Bewertung wurde für PowerLife GC2965/80 Steam iron verfasst

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