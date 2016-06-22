Später bezahlen mit Klarna
Kostenloser Versand ab 40 €
Später bezahlen mit Klarna
Kostenloser Versand ab 40 €
Eingestellt
Hergestellt für effektives Bügeln
Für jederzeit großartige Ergebnisse benötigen Sie ein Bügeleisen, das Sie nie im Stich lässt. Mit der neuen SteamGlide-Bügelsohle, dem konstant hohen Dampfausstoß sowie den Entkalkertabletten ist dieses Philips Bügeleisen nicht nur praktisch, sondern auch dauerhaft qualitativ hochwertig!
2.200 W
35 g/min Dampfleistung
Dampfstoß von 110 g
Das leistungsstarke Bügeleisen bietet eine schnelle Aufwärmzeit und konstante Temperaturen beim Bügeln. Dadurch können Falten effektiver entfernt werden.
Konstante Dampfleistung von bis zu 35 g/Min. – ideal zum Glätten aller Falten
Die 110 g Dampfleistung des Bügeleisens ermöglicht ein müheloses Glätten auch von hartnäckigen Falten.
Auszeichnungen
4.2
von 5
11
Bewertungen
82%
empfehlen dieses Produkt.
DJBOBO
22/06/2016
United Kingdom
It has useful option like auto off, steam system, calc system.
I am so happy of buying this product. I hope this email can give me another chance to introduce myself and explain my aims.
Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt
Diese Bewertung wurde für PowerLife GC2965/80 Steam iron verfasst
Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt
Diese Bewertung wurde für PowerLife GC2965/80 Steam iron verfasst
SingleGuy
17/11/2014
United Kingdom
Verifizierter Käufer
Philips Steam Iron with peace of mind
[Employee of philipsglobal] An Excellent quality product with good steam delivery to smooth the way to better looking clothes. Overall a great well designed product, with the added peace of mind that if you forget to unplug it will switch itself off so no more worrying will the house burn down when you get to work and think did I unplug the iron.
Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt
Diese Bewertung wurde für PowerLife GC2965/80 Steam iron verfasst
Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt
Diese Bewertung wurde für PowerLife GC2965/80 Steam iron verfasst
Evie21
31/05/2014
United Kingdom
Excel.lent product features
Only used once, so far, as only just purchased. After a lot of research, this iron stood out with its many great features. I was very impressed with the quality of the iron and would recommend it to anyone looking for a great steam iron.
Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt
Diese Bewertung wurde für PowerLife GC2965/80 Steam iron verfasst
Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt
Diese Bewertung wurde für PowerLife GC2965/80 Steam iron verfasst