Später bezahlen mit Klarna
Kostenloser Versand ab 40 €
Später bezahlen mit Klarna
Kostenloser Versand ab 40 €
Eingestellt
BRE630/00
Für Beine, Körper und Gesicht
5 Zubehörteile
Kabellos und wiederaufladbar
S-förmiger Griff
Der ergonomische Griff liegt gut in der Hand, lässt sich leicht bewegen und sorgt so für maximale Kontrolle – erreichen Sie problemlos alle Körperpartien.
Unser einzigartiger Epiliererkopf besteht aus einem Keramikmaterial mit rauer Oberfläche, das selbst feine Härchen sicher erfasst.
Der besonders breite Epilierkopf erfasst mehr Haut und sorgt so mit jedem Zug für schnellere Haarentfernung.
Auszeichnungen
3.0
von 5
66
Bewertungen
HPike
10/09/2017
United Kingdom
Perfect
[Employee of philipsglobal] Although painful, I found the epilator really efficient in removing my hairs and well worth the pain. This is the first time I’ve used one and the results were impressive. The light was extremely useful and really helps get everything out. I found using in the shower was less painful and made it less time consuming.
Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt
Diese Bewertung wurde für Satinelle Advanced BRE630/00 Wet and Dry epilator verfasst
Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt
Diese Bewertung wurde für Satinelle Advanced BRE630/00 Wet and Dry epilator verfasst
Jackie278
05/09/2017
United Kingdom
Good epilator, really good shape
[Employee of philipsglobal] I am used to epilating and found this epilator really efficient but I must say that the real + for me is coming from the shape! Epilating can take a it of time and I found that the handle shape made it much better and way less tiring. I have not use all the attachments yet but like to have them just in case. Also I found the light is really useful not to miss any spot.
Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt
Diese Bewertung wurde für Satinelle Advanced BRE630/00 Wet and Dry epilator verfasst
Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt
Diese Bewertung wurde für Satinelle Advanced BRE630/00 Wet and Dry epilator verfasst
saz87
03/09/2017
United Kingdom
Easy to use
[Employee of philipsglobal] I have always found epilators painful, this one suprised me, it wasnt as bad as i thought. Its so easy to use and even better that it can be used wet. I will use this forever now and will defo recommend to my friends.
Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt
Diese Bewertung wurde für Satinelle Advanced BRE630/00 Wet and Dry epilator verfasst
Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt
Diese Bewertung wurde für Satinelle Advanced BRE630/00 Wet and Dry epilator verfasst