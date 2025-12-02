Später bezahlen mit Klarna
Kostenloser Versand ab 40 €
Später bezahlen mit Klarna
Kostenloser Versand ab 40 €
TAS2000B/00
PRD-13490110
LED-Lichtshow
Bass+ und Auracast™
20 Stunden Wiedergabezeit
Handgelenkschlaufe und spritzwassergeschützt
4.8
von 5
8
Bewertungen
100%
empfehlen dieses Produkt.
Cazt
02/12/2025
United Kingdom
Great Bluetooth Speaker
I am really impressed with this Bluetooth speaker, it’s really lightweight and is easy to carry using the handle provided. The sound is really good and I love that it lights up with different colours. It is ideal for home, holidays or days out. It is easy to connect to devices but I have found that you have to disconnect to use in different ones. Overall really happy with the speaker.
Vorteile
Lightweight great sound
Nachteile
Trouble connecting to different devices without having to keep disconnecting from others
Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt
Diese Bewertung wurde für TAS2000B Wireless speaker verfasst
Date of Use 2025-11-02
Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt
Diese Bewertung wurde für TAS2000B Wireless speaker verfasst
Date of Use 2025-11-02
Wioleta992
26/11/2025
United Kingdom
Great speaker
Very Nice quality speaker looks high quality and the sound is great, very good r For travelling and keep battery Life long
Vorteile
Quality
Nachteile
Battery life
Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt
Diese Bewertung wurde für TAS2000B Wireless speaker verfasst
Date of Use 2024-10-26
Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt
Diese Bewertung wurde für TAS2000B Wireless speaker verfasst
Date of Use 2024-10-26
Ohdorian
14/12/2025
Italia
Ottimo sound
Ottimo altoparlante, sto provando questo altoparlante da circa un mese e mi piace tantissimo ha un sound molto potente per le sue dimensioni, bassi bilanciati benissimo e inoltre è molto semplice da collegare con bluetooth e cosa gradita il fatto che non perde il segnale, ha degli altoparlanti potenti e chiari con delle luci che puoi cambiare manualmente o disattivare molto rilassanti
Vorteile
Sound potente
Nachteile
Nulla
Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt
Diese Bewertung wurde für TAS2000B Altoparlante wireless verfasst
Date of Use 2024-11-14
Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt
Diese Bewertung wurde für TAS2000B Altoparlante wireless verfasst
Date of Use 2024-11-14
Die Bluetooth® Wortmarke und Logos sind eingetragene Marken im Eigentum von Bluetooth SIG, Inc. Die Auracast™ Wortmarke und Logos sind Marken im Eigentum von Bluetooth SIG, Inc.
Die Schutzart IPX5 bedeutet, dass der Lautsprecher gegen Strahlwasser geschützt ist.