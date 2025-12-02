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  • Leuchtet und sorgt für kraftvollen Sound
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  • Leuchtet und sorgt für kraftvollen Sound
  • Leuchtet und sorgt für kraftvollen Sound
  • Leuchtet und sorgt für kraftvollen Sound
  • Leuchtet und sorgt für kraftvollen Sound
  • Leuchtet und sorgt für kraftvollen Sound
  • Leuchtet und sorgt für kraftvollen Sound
  • Leuchtet und sorgt für kraftvollen Sound
  • Leuchtet und sorgt für kraftvollen Sound
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  • Leuchtet und sorgt für kraftvollen Sound
  • Leuchtet und sorgt für kraftvollen Sound
  • Leuchtet und sorgt für kraftvollen Sound
  • Leuchtet und sorgt für kraftvollen Sound
  • Leuchtet und sorgt für kraftvollen Sound
  • Leuchtet und sorgt für kraftvollen Sound
  • Leuchtet und sorgt für kraftvollen Sound

Kabelloser Lautsprecher

TAS2000B/00

PRD-13490110

4.8
| (8) Bewertungen | 100% empfehlen dieses Produkt.

Erhältlich in

Schwarz
Schwarz
Weiß
Weiß
Leuchtet und sorgt für kraftvollen Sound
Mach dich auf den Weg mit dem spritzwassergeschützten Kompaktlautsprecher, der dir mit einer einzigen Ladung bis zu 20 Stunden Wiedergabezeit bietet. Ausgefallene LED-Lichter sorgen für die richtige Stimmung, Bass+ liefert bei jeder Lautstärke tiefe Bässe und du kannst weitere Lautsprecher verbinden, um einen kraftvolleren Klang zu erzielen.
Alle Vorteile anzeigen

Leuchtet und sorgt für kraftvollen Sound

  • LED-Lichtshow

  • Bass+ und Auracast™

  • 20 Stunden Wiedergabezeit

  • Handgelenkschlaufe und spritzwassergeschützt

Satter Sound mit überraschend tiefen Bässen bei jeder Lautstärke

Satter Sound mit überraschend tiefen Bässen bei jeder Lautstärke

Lange Spielzeit, leicht zu transportieren und hält etwas Regen stand

Lange Spielzeit, leicht zu transportieren und hält etwas Regen stand

Bluetooth® Streaming, Multipoint, USB-Wiedergabe

Bluetooth® Streaming, Multipoint, USB-Wiedergabe

Technische Daten

Support für dieses Produkt erhalten

Hier finden Sie häufig gestellte Fragen (FAQs), Bedienungsanleitungen, Sicherheitshinweise und Tipps

Bewertungen

Diese Bewertungen werden von Bazaarvoice verwaltet und entsprechen der Bazaarvoice-Authentizitätsrichtlinie, die durch Technologien zur Betrugsbekämpfung und menschliche Analysen unterstützt wird. Weitere Informationen finden Sie unter
Kundenmeinungen in Form von Produkt- und Sternebewertungen sind für alle Kunden von Nutzen. Sie ermöglichen es Ihnen, mehr über das Produkt zu erfahren und eine Kaufentscheidung zu treffen. Jeder Kunde, der ein Produkt online oder im Geschäft gekauft hat, kann eine Bewertung einreichen

4.8

von 5

8

Bewertungen

100%

empfehlen dieses Produkt.

3
2
1

02/12/2025

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great Bluetooth Speaker

I am really impressed with this Bluetooth speaker, it’s really lightweight and is easy to carry using the handle provided. The sound is really good and I love that it lights up with different colours. It is ideal for home, holidays or days out. It is easy to connect to devices but I have found that you have to disconnect to use in different ones. Overall really happy with the speaker.

Vorteile

Lightweight great sound

Nachteile

Trouble connecting to different devices without having to keep disconnecting from others

Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt

Diese Bewertung wurde für TAS2000B Wireless speaker verfasst

Date of Use 2025-11-02

Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt

Diese Bewertung wurde für TAS2000B Wireless speaker verfasst

Date of Use 2025-11-02

26/11/2025

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great speaker

Very Nice quality speaker looks high quality and the sound is great, very good r For travelling and keep battery Life long

Vorteile

Quality

Nachteile

Battery life

Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt

Diese Bewertung wurde für TAS2000B Wireless speaker verfasst

Date of Use 2024-10-26

Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt

Diese Bewertung wurde für TAS2000B Wireless speaker verfasst

Date of Use 2024-10-26

14/12/2025

Italia

Italia

Ottimo sound

Ottimo altoparlante, sto provando questo altoparlante da circa un mese e mi piace tantissimo ha un sound molto potente per le sue dimensioni, bassi bilanciati benissimo e inoltre è molto semplice da collegare con bluetooth e cosa gradita il fatto che non perde il segnale, ha degli altoparlanti potenti e chiari con delle luci che puoi cambiare manualmente o disattivare molto rilassanti

Vorteile

Sound potente

Nachteile

Nulla

Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt

Diese Bewertung wurde für TAS2000B Altoparlante wireless verfasst

Date of Use 2024-11-14

Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt

Diese Bewertung wurde für TAS2000B Altoparlante wireless verfasst

Date of Use 2024-11-14

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Haftungsausschlüsse

  1. Die Bluetooth® Wortmarke und Logos sind eingetragene Marken im Eigentum von Bluetooth SIG, Inc. Die Auracast™ Wortmarke und Logos sind Marken im Eigentum von Bluetooth SIG, Inc.

  2. Die Schutzart IPX5 bedeutet, dass der Lautsprecher gegen Strahlwasser geschützt ist.