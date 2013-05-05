Später bezahlen mit Klarna
Kostenloser Versand ab 40 €
Später bezahlen mit Klarna
Kostenloser Versand ab 40 €
Eingestellt
SHQ3000/10
Ein sportlicher Begleiter
Diese Kopfhörer sind aus einem wasserdichten, antibakteriell behandelten Material und eignen sich hervorragend für Sportbegeisterte.
ActionFit
Orange und Grau
Die wasserfeste Dichtung schützt Ihre Kopfhörer vor durch Schweiß verursachte Schäden
Dank der Geräuschisolation können Sie Musik intensiver und schon bei niedrigeren Lautstärken genießen als mit herkömmlichen Kopfhörern. Basierend auf umfassenden anatomischen Kenntnissen über das menschliche Ohr schützen die geräuschisolierenden Kopfhörer mit Ihrem angewinkelten Akustikdesign und dem perfekten Sitz vor unerwünschten Hintergrundgeräuschen und garantieren so optimalen Sound. Selbst bei moderater Lautstärke können Sie noch Musikdetails ohne störende Umgebungsgeräusche wahrnehmen. Die Ohrpolster für die Kopfhörer sind in drei Größen erhältlich, um perfekten Sitz zu garantieren.
Die superweichen Silikonkappen dieser Philips Ohrhörer in 3 Größen sorgen für komfortablen Sitz ohne Druckstellen und blenden unerwünschte Geräusche aus.
2.7
von 5
19
Bewertungen
Fulford
05/05/2013
United Kingdom
Wow what a bargain!
I was encouraged to buy these by an impartial salesperson who could have easily sold me a product twice or three times the price that I paid for these. I'm blown away by the quality and sound at this price point. The bonus being the strength and cleanliness coatings along with the neat fit. Although they have been bought as a running pair; I tried them out on a two hour car journey to chek the fit. I then changed the medium sized silicone ear pieces supplied and fitted when bought, for the smaller pieces that are also supplied, and used them for the two hour return journey. The smaller ones being a better fit for me. I can't wait to hit my next park run with these beauties. And while doing so I shall say a BIG thank you to the salesperson who mentioned that the Phillips product would be his first choice from the range available in the store
Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt
Diese Bewertung wurde für ActionFit SHQ3000 Sports earhook headphones verfasst
Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt
Diese Bewertung wurde für ActionFit SHQ3000 Sports earhook headphones verfasst
Dyntan17
05/05/2013
United Kingdom
Wow what a bargain!
I was encouraged to buy these by an impartial salesperson who could have easily sold me a product twice or three times the price that I paid for these. I'm blown away by the quality and sound at this price point. The bonus being the strength and cleanliness coatings along with the neat fit. Although they have been bought as a running pair; I tried them out on a two hour car journey to chek the fit. I then changed the medium sized silicone ear pieces supplied and fitted when bought, for the smaller pieces that are also supplied, and used them for the two hour return journey. The smaller ones being a better fit for me. I can't wait to hit my next park run with these beauties. And while doing so I shall say a BIG thank you to the salesperson who mentioned that the Phillips product would be his first choice from the range available in the store
Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt
Diese Bewertung wurde für ActionFit SHQ3000 Sports earhook headphones verfasst
Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt
Diese Bewertung wurde für ActionFit SHQ3000 Sports earhook headphones verfasst
SusanC
21/03/2011
United Kingdom
Really great headphones
Bought these after trying others that always fell out when I was running! These are brilliant - ran 6 miles today no probs (and sound quality is great also).
Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt
Diese Bewertung wurde für ActionFit SHQ3000 Sports earhook headphones verfasst
Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt
Diese Bewertung wurde für ActionFit SHQ3000 Sports earhook headphones verfasst