Später bezahlen mit Klarna
Kostenloser Versand ab 40 €
Später bezahlen mit Klarna
Kostenloser Versand ab 40 €
Eingestellt
SCF606/01
Hygiene unterwegs
Der Philips Avent Trinkbecher für Kleinkinder ist der ideale Übergang vom Fläschchen zum richtigen Becher. Der aufklappbare Deckel sorgt für einen immer sauberen Trinkschnabel, sogar unterwegs. Die Becher sind erstaunlich tropfsicher, ob beim Schütteln oder Werfen. Dabei ist das Trinken daraus ganz einfach.
200 ml
Weicher Trinkschnabel (6m+)
Mit Griffen
Das patentierte Ventil der Philips Avent Trinkbecher kontrolliert den Getränkefluss und verhindert ein Auslaufen, selbst wenn die Flasche auf dem Kopf steht oder auf der Seite liegt.
3.5
von 5
2
Bewertungen
Claire7812
29/07/2012
United Kingdom
Brilliant cup
This product is excellent, the lid is a fantastic design, it's easy to clean and looks great
Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt
Diese Bewertung wurde für SCF606/05 Decorated Toddler Cup Boy verfasst
Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt
Diese Bewertung wurde für SCF606/05 Decorated Toddler Cup Boy verfasst
StClair
02/10/2011
United Kingdom
Looks good but fails on design
I am an engineer and hence really expect products to do as they say on the tin. first of all, not all Phillips teats are compatible with this product - it states they are but, when you insert an actual bottle teat, the lid does not seal hence liquid spills all over baby. Secondly, there is a feature on the rim of the plastic spout - a small hole - I am not sure what it is for. However, when baby drinks, liquid forms a bubble at this hole and baby ends up with a blob of liquid on the nose (an uncomfortable and distracting situation when baby is drinking). A tight fit is required for the handle to remain in place and hence keep the spout centred for ease of drinking (hand coordination and all that!) If this cup is thrown on the floor (which babies tend to do), then it could cause the handle and hence lid to loosen up, again causing leaking of liquid. On the positive side, the cup is easy to hold and looks nice.
Diese Bewertung wurde für SCF606/05 Decorated Toddler Cup Boy verfasst
Diese Bewertung wurde für SCF606/05 Decorated Toddler Cup Boy verfasst
Basierend auf einer Online-Zufriedenheitsumfrage, die 2023 weltweit mit 10.109 Nutzer*innen von Marken und Produkten für Mutter und Kind durchgeführt wurde.