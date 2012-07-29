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Eingestellt

Philips AventBecher für Kleinkinder

SCF606/01

3.5

| (2) Bewertungen

Hygiene unterwegs

Der Philips Avent Trinkbecher für Kleinkinder ist der ideale Übergang vom Fläschchen zum richtigen Becher. Der aufklappbare Deckel sorgt für einen immer sauberen Trinkschnabel, sogar unterwegs. Die Becher sind erstaunlich tropfsicher, ob beim Schütteln oder Werfen. Dabei ist das Trinken daraus ganz einfach.

Alle Vorteile anzeigen
Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

Die von Müttern weltweit am häufigsten empfohlene Marke1

Leicht tropffrei trinken

Hygiene unterwegs

  • 200 ml

  • Weicher Trinkschnabel (6m+)

  • Mit Griffen

Weicher Trinkschnabel mit patentiertem tropffreiem Ventil

Weicher Trinkschnabel mit patentiertem tropffreiem Ventil

Das patentierte Ventil der Philips Avent Trinkbecher kontrolliert den Getränkefluss und verhindert ein Auslaufen, selbst wenn die Flasche auf dem Kopf steht oder auf der Seite liegt.

Für mehr Komfort sind alle Teile spülmaschinenfest

Für mehr Komfort sind alle Teile spülmaschinenfest

Aus Hygienegründen kann der gesamte Becher sterilisiert werden

Aus Hygienegründen kann der gesamte Becher sterilisiert werden

Technische Daten

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Bewertungen

Diese Bewertungen werden von Bazaarvoice verwaltet und entsprechen der Bazaarvoice-Authentizitätsrichtlinie, die durch Technologien zur Betrugsbekämpfung und menschliche Analysen unterstützt wird. Weitere Informationen finden Sie unter
Kundenmeinungen in Form von Produkt- und Sternebewertungen sind für alle Kunden von Nutzen. Sie ermöglichen es Ihnen, mehr über das Produkt zu erfahren und eine Kaufentscheidung zu treffen. Jeder Kunde, der ein Produkt online oder im Geschäft gekauft hat, kann eine Bewertung einreichen

3.5

von 5

2

Bewertungen

4
3
1

29/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Brilliant cup

This product is excellent, the lid is a fantastic design, it's easy to clean and looks great

Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt

Diese Bewertung wurde für SCF606/05 Decorated Toddler Cup Boy verfasst

Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt

Diese Bewertung wurde für SCF606/05 Decorated Toddler Cup Boy verfasst

02/10/2011

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Looks good but fails on design

I am an engineer and hence really expect products to do as they say on the tin. first of all, not all Phillips teats are compatible with this product - it states they are but, when you insert an actual bottle teat, the lid does not seal hence liquid spills all over baby. Secondly, there is a feature on the rim of the plastic spout - a small hole - I am not sure what it is for. However, when baby drinks, liquid forms a bubble at this hole and baby ends up with a blob of liquid on the nose (an uncomfortable and distracting situation when baby is drinking). A tight fit is required for the handle to remain in place and hence keep the spout centred for ease of drinking (hand coordination and all that!) If this cup is thrown on the floor (which babies tend to do), then it could cause the handle and hence lid to loosen up, again causing leaking of liquid. On the positive side, the cup is easy to hold and looks nice.

Diese Bewertung wurde für SCF606/05 Decorated Toddler Cup Boy verfasst

Diese Bewertung wurde für SCF606/05 Decorated Toddler Cup Boy verfasst

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