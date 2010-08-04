Später bezahlen mit Klarna
Kostenloser Versand ab 40 €
Später bezahlen mit Klarna
Kostenloser Versand ab 40 €
Eingestellt
Lift & Cut
3 Scherköpfe
2-Klingen-System: Die erste Klinge hebt das Haar an, die zweite Klinge schneidet es ab. Dies garantiert eine schonende und gründliche Rasur.
4.2
von 5
5
Bewertungen
80%
empfehlen dieses Produkt.
suggs67
04/08/2010
United Kingdom
excellent!!
had my philishave for about 3years & the symbol came up on the shaver to say change the heads which i have done & the shaving is so much quicker & less irritating! also a smoother shave the only problem is that the symbol is still on the shaver saying to change the heads ???? not botherd though glad i changed them as i am getting a much better shave !
Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt
Diese Bewertung wurde für HQ177/40 shaving heads verfasst
Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt
Diese Bewertung wurde für HQ177/40 shaving heads verfasst
Yoyyoyo
30/09/2010
España
Precio y plazo
Este producto en mi ciudad lo hay solo en 2 ó 3 sítios mas caro y no en stock. En este caso la tienda online es mas rápida y económica que la compra tradicional. Buena experiencia.
Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt
Diese Bewertung wurde für HQ177/40 cabezales de afeitado verfasst
Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt
Diese Bewertung wurde für HQ177/40 cabezales de afeitado verfasst
Robbomate
22/07/2012
United Kingdom
Great heads, just a shame they go blunt quick( @3 months for me)
Great heads, just a shame they go blunt quick( @3 months for me)
Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt
Diese Bewertung wurde für HQ177/40 shaving heads verfasst
Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt
Diese Bewertung wurde für HQ177/40 shaving heads verfasst