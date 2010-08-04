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  • Austauschen für optimale Rasierleistung
  • Austauschen für optimale Rasierleistung

Eingestellt

Scherköpfe

HQ177/11

4.2
| (5) Bewertungen | 80% empfehlen dieses Produkt.
Austauschen für optimale Rasierleistung
Um jederzeit die maximale Leistung Ihres Philips Rasierers zu gewährleisten, sollten Sie die Scherköpfe alle zwei Jahre auswechseln
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Scharf und gründlich

Austauschen für optimale Rasierleistung

  • Lift & Cut

  • 3 Scherköpfe

Super Lift & Cut-Technologie mit 2-Klingen-System

2-Klingen-System: Die erste Klinge hebt das Haar an, die zweite Klinge schneidet es ab. Dies garantiert eine schonende und gründliche Rasur.

Für eine sanfte Rasur und weniger Hautirritationen

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Bewertungen

Diese Bewertungen werden von Bazaarvoice verwaltet und entsprechen der Bazaarvoice-Authentizitätsrichtlinie, die durch Technologien zur Betrugsbekämpfung und menschliche Analysen unterstützt wird. Weitere Informationen finden Sie unter
Kundenmeinungen in Form von Produkt- und Sternebewertungen sind für alle Kunden von Nutzen. Sie ermöglichen es Ihnen, mehr über das Produkt zu erfahren und eine Kaufentscheidung zu treffen. Jeder Kunde, der ein Produkt online oder im Geschäft gekauft hat, kann eine Bewertung einreichen

4.2

von 5

5

Bewertungen

80%

empfehlen dieses Produkt.

2
1

04/08/2010

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

excellent!!

had my philishave for about 3years & the symbol came up on the shaver to say change the heads which i have done & the shaving is so much quicker & less irritating! also a smoother shave the only problem is that the symbol is still on the shaver saying to change the heads ???? not botherd though glad i changed them as i am getting a much better shave !

Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt

Diese Bewertung wurde für HQ177/40 shaving heads verfasst

Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt

Diese Bewertung wurde für HQ177/40 shaving heads verfasst

30/09/2010

España

España

Precio y plazo

Este producto en mi ciudad lo hay solo en 2 ó 3 sítios mas caro y no en stock. En este caso la tienda online es mas rápida y económica que la compra tradicional. Buena experiencia.

Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt

Diese Bewertung wurde für HQ177/40 cabezales de afeitado verfasst

Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt

Diese Bewertung wurde für HQ177/40 cabezales de afeitado verfasst

22/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great heads, just a shame they go blunt quick( @3 months for me)

Great heads, just a shame they go blunt quick( @3 months for me)

Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt

Diese Bewertung wurde für HQ177/40 shaving heads verfasst

Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt

Diese Bewertung wurde für HQ177/40 shaving heads verfasst

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