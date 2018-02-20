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  • Hervorragender Schutz der Haut, sanfte Rasur
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  • Hervorragender Schutz der Haut, sanfte Rasur
  • Hervorragender Schutz der Haut, sanfte Rasur
  • Hervorragender Schutz der Haut, sanfte Rasur
  • Hervorragender Schutz der Haut, sanfte Rasur
  • Hervorragender Schutz der Haut, sanfte Rasur
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  • Hervorragender Schutz der Haut, sanfte Rasur
  • Hervorragender Schutz der Haut, sanfte Rasur
  • Hervorragender Schutz der Haut, sanfte Rasur
  • Hervorragender Schutz der Haut, sanfte Rasur

Eingestellt

Shaver series 3000Wet & Dry-Elektrorasierer

AT620/14

3.9
| (27) Bewertungen | 88% empfehlen dieses Produkt.
Hervorragender Schutz der Haut, sanfte Rasur
Erfrischende Rasur ohne Hauirritationen: Verwenden Sie den AquaTouch mit Rasiergel oder -schaum für eine hautschonende Rasur. Die Aquatec-Versiegelung sorgt für sichere und erfrischende Nassrasur. Sie können ihn auch für eine praktische und schnelle Trockenrasur verwenden.
Alle Vorteile anzeigen
Philips Grooming No1 Number 1 Brand logo [master-bff38b4a4b484febb6ceb2d500a5c33c] [com-mig]

Weltweit die führende Marke für Elektrorasierer1

Hervorragender Schutz der Haut, sanfte Rasur

  • CloseCut-Scherkopf

  • Wet&Dry

  • Trimmer

Aquatec: erfrischende Nassrasur mit Schaum o. Trockenrasur

Aquatec: erfrischende Nassrasur mit Schaum o. Trockenrasur

Die Aquatec-Versiegelung auf dem Rasierer macht ihn zu 100 % wasserdicht. Verwenden Sie ihn in der Dusche mit Ihrem bevorzugten Rasiergel oder mit Schaum für zusätzlichen Hautschutz. Zugunsten der Bequemlichkeit können Sie sich natürlich auch trocken rasieren. Wenn Sie fertig sind, öffnen Sie einfach die Scherköpfe, und spülen Sie Ihren Rasierer ganz einfach unter fließendem Wasser ab, um ihn zu reinigen.

CloseCut-Klingen gleiten sanft und effektiv über die Haut.

CloseCut-Klingen gleiten sanft und effektiv über die Haut.

Die CloseCut-Klingen gleiten dank ihrer abgerundeten Kanten sanft über die Haut – für eine gründliche und angenehme Rasur.

Bis zu 2 Jahre gleichmäßige Klingenleistung.

Bis zu 2 Jahre gleichmäßige Klingenleistung.

Um eine maximale Leistung zu gewährleisten, sollten Sie die Scherköpfe alle zwei Jahre auswechseln.

Technische Daten

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Hier finden Sie häufig gestellte Fragen (FAQs), Bedienungsanleitungen, Sicherheitshinweise und Tipps

Ersatzteil oder Zubehör finden

Finden Sie das passende Ersatzteil und Zubehör für Ihr Produkt

Ersatzteile und Zubehör

Bewertungen

Diese Bewertungen werden von Bazaarvoice verwaltet und entsprechen der Bazaarvoice-Authentizitätsrichtlinie, die durch Technologien zur Betrugsbekämpfung und menschliche Analysen unterstützt wird. Weitere Informationen finden Sie unter
Kundenmeinungen in Form von Produkt- und Sternebewertungen sind für alle Kunden von Nutzen. Sie ermöglichen es Ihnen, mehr über das Produkt zu erfahren und eine Kaufentscheidung zu treffen. Jeder Kunde, der ein Produkt online oder im Geschäft gekauft hat, kann eine Bewertung einreichen

3.9

von 5

27

Bewertungen

88%

empfehlen dieses Produkt.

20/02/2018

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Good performance, reasonable price.

This was the cheapest wet/dry shaver I could find, and it functions perfectly adequately. I use it both for face shaving as well as Kojac style head shaving, and it produces a smooth effect that lasts all day. My one minor quibble is that like previous Phillips shavers, it is easy to accidentally switch it off when negotiating around face and head. Not recommended for “down-below”.

Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt

Diese Bewertung wurde für Shaver series 3000 AT620/14 Electric Shaver Wet and Dry verfasst

Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt

Diese Bewertung wurde für Shaver series 3000 AT620/14 Electric Shaver Wet and Dry verfasst

20/02/2018

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verifizierter Käufer

Good performance, reasonable price.

This was the cheapest wet/dry shaver I could find, and it functions perfectly adequately. I use it both for face shaving as well as Kojac style head shaving, and it produces a smooth effect that lasts all day. My one minor quibble is that like previous Phillips shavers, it is easy to accidentally switch it off when negotiating around face and head. Not recommended for “down-below”.

Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt

Diese Bewertung wurde für Shaver series 3000 AT620/14 Electric Shaver Wet and Dry verfasst

Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt

Diese Bewertung wurde für Shaver series 3000 AT620/14 Electric Shaver Wet and Dry verfasst

02/05/2017

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

it's amazing product

Its is to use and handling is too good.i enjoy a lot .u can also tr this.

Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt

Diese Bewertung wurde für Shaver series 3000 AT620/14 Electric Shaver Wet and Dry verfasst

Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt

Diese Bewertung wurde für Shaver series 3000 AT620/14 Electric Shaver Wet and Dry verfasst

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Haftungsausschlüsse

  1. Quelle: Euromonitor International Limited, Einzelhandelsumsatz in Volumen, nach der Definition von Körperhaarrasierern, 2024 daten, Forschung durchgeführt im Oktober 2024. 