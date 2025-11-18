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Kostenloser Versand ab 40 €
Klassisches Design, moderner Sound
Max. 240 W (120 W RMS)
Plattenteller mit 2 Geschwindigkeiten
DAB+/UKW, Bluetooth® 5.4
Markante Looks aus der Mitte des Jahrhunderts treffen auf legendäre Philips Radio-Designs aus den 1930er- und 1950er-Jahren, während dieser satte, kraftvolle Sound Sie ins Hier und Jetzt holt. Retro-Details wie das Holzgehäuse und der ausgehöhlte Lautsprechergrill passen perfekt zu modernen Annehmlichkeiten wie Bluetooth® und unserer praktischen Begleit-App.
Genießen Sie beim Streamen oder Radiohören einen atemberaubenden, warmen und satten Klang von max. 240 W (120 W RMS) – und bei Schallplatten max. 120 W (60 W RMS). Zwei große Treiber und zwei Hochtöner sorgen in Kombination mit einem Bass-Woofer und einem Bassreflexanschluss für glasklare Höhen, ausdrucksstarke Mitten und kontrollierte, kraftvolle Bässe.
Auf dem Aluminiumdruckguss-Plattenteller können Sie Vinylplatten bei 33 1/3 oder 45 U/min abspielen und der Staubschutz kann abgenommen werden, wenn Ihnen The Tina ohne besser gefällt. Ein Aluminium-Tonarm mit Gegengewicht und Vibrationsschutz gewährleisten, dass der austauschbare Audio-Technica Tonabnehmer den Groove genau wiedergibt: Bei maximaler Lautstärke beginnen die Partygäste zu tanzen, aber Ihre Platten nicht.
4.7
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Bewertungen
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empfehlen dieses Produkt.
chuda00
18/11/2025
United Kingdom
Amazing look, great sound
The PHILIPS TAV9000D CENTURY The Tina Bluetooth Turntable is one of those rare gadgets that perfectly blends classic design with modern convenience. Its retro styling immediately stands out — the warm wood finish, textured details, and subtle lighting make it as much a showpiece as it is a music player. Sound quality is excellent for its size. The built-in speakers deliver a rich, full sound with surprisingly good low-end depth, and there’s plenty of power to fill a medium-sized room. Vocals and instrumentals come through clearly, giving both vinyl and Bluetooth audio a satisfying warmth that feels true to the analog vibe. It supports two speeds, 33⅓ and 45 RPM, so you can spin both LPs and singles. The mechanism runs smoothly, and the anti-vibration design does a nice job minimising rumble and distortion, even at higher volumes. It’s the kind of setup where you can really hear the detail in each record — without the hiss or wobble that cheaper turntables sometimes produce. Bluetooth connectivity is quick and stable. Pairing a phone or tablet takes just a few seconds, and switching between vinyl and Bluetooth modes is seamless. Overall, the PHILIPS TAV9000D CENTURY The Tina is a fantastic turntable for music lovers who appreciate vintage looks but expect modern performance. It sounds great, feels well-built, and looks absolutely stunning in any living space.
Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt
Diese Bewertung wurde für Retro TAV9000D Bluetooth® turntable verfasst
Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt
Diese Bewertung wurde für Retro TAV9000D Bluetooth® turntable verfasst
JLS888
10/11/2025
United Kingdom
Surprisingly Fantastic!!!!
The Tina is perfect if you love that cool, old-school look but still want all the modern technology. This is an all-in-one music system. What makes it stand out is that it doesn't sound cheap like a lot of other integrated record players. Surprisingly, it has good hardware for vinyl player, which reduces the risk of damaging my vinyls. Beyond vinyl, it also streams music easily via Bluetooth 5.4 and has DAB/FM radio built in. Although, we only really use it to play vinyls. Basically, if you want a simple, single-unit setup that looks fantastic and delivers surprisingly good sound, The Tina is fantastic.
Vorteile
High quality materials used and fantastic sound
Nachteile
Price
Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt
Diese Bewertung wurde für Retro TAV9000D Bluetooth® turntable verfasst
Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt
Diese Bewertung wurde für Retro TAV9000D Bluetooth® turntable verfasst
Trog
17/01/2026
France
Magnifique appareil, son ok, deux frustrations
Magnifique appareil, belle construction, lourd et stable. Le son est de qualité, mais la caisse presente une legere resonance dans le bas medium, et le volume sonore n’est pas en rapport avec les 120W RMS annoncés (le gain de l’amplificateur est faible donc même à fond ce n’est pas très fort). Le BT fonctionne très bien. On retrouve des sensations d’antant en l’utilisant, ma femme et mes enfants l’adorent ! Deux points d’amélioration très importants pour les prochaines mises à jour : 1- l’appareil se met en veille très rapidement et il n’est actuellement pas possible de le rallumer depuis l’appli mobile, on est obligé de se deplacer. Pourtant l’appareil est toujours alimenté donc techniquement il n’y a rien de compliqué à le faire. 2- le niveau de sortie Audio Out n’est pas fixe, il depend du reglage du volume, or il n’est pas possible de désactiver l’amplificateur interne. Par consequent il est impossible d’utiliser cet appareil comme une entrée Phono/Dab/BT pour une autre chaine hifi, ce qui rend cette sortie Audio Out inutile. Quel dommage ! Mais une mise à jour peut corriger cela.
Vorteile
Magnifique objet, plaisir d’antant
Nachteile
Se met en veille trop vite, il faut se deplacer pour le rallumer. La sortie Audio Out ne permet pas d’utiliser l’appareil comme une source de niveau fixe pour une autre chaîne hifi.
Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt
Diese Bewertung wurde für Retro TAV9000D Platine Bluetooth® verfasst
Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt
Diese Bewertung wurde für Retro TAV9000D Platine Bluetooth® verfasst
Der Name und das Logo von Bluetooth® sind eingetragene Marken von Bluetooth SIG, Inc. Der Name und das Logo Auracast™ sind eingetragene Marken von Bluetooth SIG, Inc.