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Eingestellt
Over-Ear
Schwarz
50-mm-Neodym-Lautsprechertreiber für optimalen HiFi-Sound.
Atmungsaktive Deluxe-Ohrpolster helfen, Druck und Hitze für einen lang anhaltenden Tragekomfort abzuhalten.
4.8
von 5
4
Bewertungen
100%
empfehlen dieses Produkt.
Bussand1
11/02/2021
United Kingdom
Superb Headphones
These are totally brilliant. It's a shame that they are a rather difficult to get hold of in the UK. However, I'm so pleased that I was able to purchase mine. The sound quality is brilliant for the reasonable price. They are well balanced i.e. not too much bass, and I do like bass but not overblown and unrealistic. They are very revealing and detailed too. The midrange with voices is terrific and the treble is very detailed. The treble can just be a bit sibilant, but I don't want to overstate that at all. To be fair that does depend to some degree on the recording. The treble tend to be what I would call "sweet" and not harsh. They are very comfortable, but if you move around they will be a bit loose. Therefore. these are not for use whilst active. I listen when sitting down - the best way. The only criticism I have is the cable. It's rather springy and difficult to keep neat. However, It's not difficult to purchase another cable and replace. I will not mark down the headphones for this point because these headphones are so good. Perhaps Philips will start distributing them in the UK...?
Vorteile
Terrific sound quality at a reasonable price. Comfortable.
Nachteile
The sound will be "leaky" for some but they are open-back headphones and this is to be expected.
Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt
Diese Bewertung wurde für SHP9500 HiFi Stereo Headphones verfasst
Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt
Diese Bewertung wurde für SHP9500 HiFi Stereo Headphones verfasst
Bartjes
19/07/2018
Nederland
Onbeperkt lang luistergenot
Als je 8 uur achtereen met een koptelefoon moet werken en bovendien nog goed geluid wil hebben dat is dit de beste aankoop.
Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt
Diese Bewertung wurde für SHP9500 HiFi Stereo Headphones verfasst
Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt
Diese Bewertung wurde für SHP9500 HiFi Stereo Headphones verfasst
chris1949
18/01/2017
España
MAGNIFICOS AURICULARES
Auriculares magníficos y con un sonido realmente sorprendente, de lo mejor que he escuchado sobre todo por su precio, nada que enviar a otras marcas de superior precio.
Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt
Diese Bewertung wurde für SHP9500 HiFi Stereo Headphones verfasst
Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt
Diese Bewertung wurde für SHP9500 HiFi Stereo Headphones verfasst