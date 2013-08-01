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Kostenloser Versand ab 40 €
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06
T
Tage
07
Std.
Stunden
41
Min.
Minuten
28
Sek.
Sekunden
Eingestellt
Angenehm und diskret
Die einzigartigen Philips Avent Stilleinlagen SCF254/30 wurden speziell entwickelt, damit Sie den ganzen Tag lang ein trockenes und angenehmes Gefühl haben.
SCF395/01
SCF395/31
SCF396/31
SCF397/31
SCF398/31
SCF430/20
SCF391/11
SCF167/01
SCF300/12
SCF300/13
30 Stilleinlagen – Für den Tag
Ultradünn mit ergonomischer Form. Klebestreifen verhindert Abrutschen.
Rutschfest durch Klebeband für sicheren Halt der Stilleinlage.
Gemeinsam entwickelt mit einer Hebamme und Stillberaterin, die seit 20 Jahren stillende Mütter unterstützt.
Hier finden Sie häufig gestellte Fragen (FAQs), Bedienungsanleitungen, Sicherheitshinweise und Tipps
4.8
von 5
13
Bewertungen
100%
empfehlen dieses Produkt.
Emma91
01/08/2013
United Kingdom
Excellent product
Excellent product other brands dont really compare, individually wrapped these pads are easy to use, comfortable and actually soak up rather then go flat like other brands. I also found that I had to change these less frequently as they stayed comfortable and descreet.
Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt
Diese Bewertung wurde für SCF254/30 Disposable breast pads verfasst
Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt
Diese Bewertung wurde für SCF254/30 Disposable breast pads verfasst
Emma91
01/08/2013
United Kingdom
Excellent product
Excellent product other brands dont really compare, individually wrapped these pads are easy to use, comfortable and actually soak up rather then go flat like other brands. I also found that I had to change these less frequently as they stayed comfortable and descreet.
Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt
Diese Bewertung wurde für SCF254/30 Disposable breast pads verfasst
Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt
Diese Bewertung wurde für SCF254/30 Disposable breast pads verfasst
786786786
29/07/2012
United Kingdom
Avent breast pad
This is item is excellent no leaks through your outfits.you stay dry and clean. It collects all the leakIng milk keeping you dry. I t works wonder .i only buy Phillips avent breastplate you could go for hours without changing it. But definatly very handy to keep. A spare in your handbag if going long distance etc
Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt
Diese Bewertung wurde für SCF254/30 Disposable breast pads verfasst
Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt
Diese Bewertung wurde für SCF254/30 Disposable breast pads verfasst
Basierend auf einer Online-Zufriedenheitsumfrage, die 2023 weltweit mit 10.109 Nutzer*innen von Marken und Produkten für Mutter und Kind durchgeführt wurde.