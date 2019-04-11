Später bezahlen mit Klarna
Kostenloser Versand ab 40 €
Später bezahlen mit Klarna
Kostenloser Versand ab 40 €
SCF039/17
60 ml
ab 0 Monaten
Der Sauger wurde entwickelt, um Fütterungsprobleme zu reduzieren, indem er Luft vom Bauch deines Babys ableitet.
Unser flexibles Spiraldesign in Kombination mit Komfortkissen sorgt für natürliche Bewegungen beim Füttern.
Der Sauger verfügt über eine besonders weiche Textur, die das Gefühl an der Brust imitiert
4.4
von 5
20
Bewertungen
Ewazakho
11/04/2019
United Kingdom
Teil der Aktion
Cute and handy bottle
Cute little bottle, good and quality looking. Been using it for a while now and must say that the numbers prints are scrubbed off much. The size of this bottle is good for newborn because of small capacity but even later on can be used as a water bottle, just the teat can be replaced to faster flow. Overall the bottle is useful, easy to use, easy to clean. There was no trouble with combine breast feeding with bottle feeding. Highly recommended
Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt
Diese Bewertung wurde für Baby Bottles SCF039/17 Baby bottle with ultra-soft, natural-feel teat verfasst
Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt
Diese Bewertung wurde für Baby Bottles SCF039/17 Baby bottle with ultra-soft, natural-feel teat verfasst
Annie23
16/02/2019
United Kingdom
Teil der Aktion
This product is easy to use and it’s great
This product is very easy to use, it has great performance for feeding new borns. I’d recommend to anyone.
Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt
Diese Bewertung wurde für Baby Bottles SCF039/17 Baby bottle with ultra-soft, natural-feel teat verfasst
Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt
Diese Bewertung wurde für Baby Bottles SCF039/17 Baby bottle with ultra-soft, natural-feel teat verfasst
Catdogg
11/02/2019
United Kingdom
Teil der Aktion
Baby Bottle
My baby didn't mind using this bottle, she went very easily from breast to this. It has a good design, comfortable to hold, easy to clean. I would recommend this product.
Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt
Diese Bewertung wurde für Baby Bottles SCF039/17 Baby bottle with ultra-soft, natural-feel teat verfasst
Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt
Diese Bewertung wurde für Baby Bottles SCF039/17 Baby bottle with ultra-soft, natural-feel teat verfasst
Basierend auf einer Online-Zufriedenheitsumfrage, die 2023 weltweit mit 10.109 Nutzer*innen von Marken und Produkten für Mutter und Kind durchgeführt wurde.
Was sind Koliken, und wie wirken sie sich auf Babys aus? Koliken werden zum Teil durch Verschlucken von Luft beim Füttern verursacht, was zu Unbehagen im Verdauungssystem des Babys führt. Zu den Symptomen zählen Weinen und Unwohlsein.