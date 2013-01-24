Startseite
Vascular Suite

Suite für Gefäßuntersuchungen 

Setzt neue Maßstäbe für vaskuläre Interventionen

Immer auf dem neuesten Stand
    Gefäßeingriffe werden immer vielschichtiger und komplexer. Die steigende Patientenanzahl, die Entwicklung neuer Geräte und die komplexer werdenden minimal-invasiven Eingriffe erfordern eine bessere Bildgebung. Unsere Vascular Suite bietet genau dies durch eine herausragende Bildgebung kombiniert mit einem umfassenden Deviceangebot auch geeignet für schwierigste vaskuläre Eingriffe.  
    Vascular Suite Broschüre (862.0KB)
    Vascular Suite

    Vascular Suite

    Weitere Clinical Suites

    Periphere arterielle Verschlusskrankheit – eine wachsende Volkskrankheit


    Zur effektiven Behandlung der peripheren arteriellen Verschlusskrankheit (PAVK) ist eine Standardisierung interventioneller Behandlungsstrategien zwingend notwendig. Philips beteiligt sich aktiv daran, hier eine Lösung zu finden - sowohl aus Bildgebungs- als auch aus Deviceperspektive.
    Broschüre 2D Perfusion (2.33MB)
    Erfahren Sie mehr

    Einfachere und effizientere endovaskuläre Behandlung


    Endovaskuläre Behandlungen von Aortenerkrankungen adressieren zunehmend komplexere Anatomien und dauern demzufolge auch immer länger. Der dadurch steigende Bedarf an ionisierender Strahlung und Kontrastmittel ist jedoch bedenklich, und insbesonders bei älteren und gesundheitlich beeinträchtigten Patienten unter Umständen ein Problem.

    Besonders die kontrastmittelinduzierte Nephropathie ist assoziiert mit einer Zunahme der Komplikationen und längeren Krankenhausaufenthalten.9Hier besteht es eine klare Aufgabe für Bildgebungstechnologien zur Verbesserung der Genauigkeit, Effizienz und Patientensicherheit. Unsere Vascular Suite bietet erstklassige Verbesserungen der Arbeitsabläufe und dedizierte Interventionstools zur Verbesserung der Verfahrenseffizienz. So ermöglichen wir Ihnen, neue Maßstäbe für den Patientenoutcome bei der minimalinvasiven Behandlung von Aortenerkrankungen zu setzen.
    Erfahren Sie mehr

    Bahnbrechende Verbesserung der Arbeitsabläufe mit nachweislicher Effizienzsteigerung dank Philips Azurion


    Angesichts der steigenden Patientenzahl mit peripheren arteriellen Verschlusskrankheiten bietet Azurion eine Reihe von Innovationen für die Verbesserung der Arbeitsabläufe. So ermöglichen wir es Gefäßteams, effizient und konsistent zu arbeiten, und sich dabei doch voll und ganz auf den Patienten zu konzentrieren und gleichzeitig die Strahlendosis während Eingriffen an den peripheren Gefäßen zu minimieren.

      17%-ige Reduktion der Prozedurzeit mit Philips Azurion am St. Antonius-Krankenhaus

      Azurion White Paper

      Die Möglichkeit, einfach einen Patienten mehr pro Tag zu behandeln


      Dies ist nur eine von vielen Verbesserungen, die die Abteilung für interventionelle Gefäßmedizin am St. Antonius-Krankenhaus nach der Installation des Azurion Systems erzielte. Diese erste Studie zur Möglichkeit, mit Azurion das Beste aus dem Labor herauszuholen, zeigte beeindruckende Ergebnisse, die von einer unabhängigen Institution verifiziert wurden.
      Case Study herunterladen (4.03MB)
      Infografik herunterladen (906.0KB)

      ClarityIQ – klinisch bewährt

      ClarityIQ
      Unsere einzigartige Bildgebungstechnologie ClarityIQ bietet eine hervorragende Bildqualität bei deutlich reduzierter Dosis für verschiedene klinische Bereiche, Patienten und Anwender3, dies wurde in klinischen Studien weltweit mit mittlerweile ca. 4.000 Patienten eindrucksvoll belegt. Eine Studie hat z. B. gezeigt, dass ClarityIQ im Vergleich zu einem System ohne ClarityIQ die Patientendosis bei Iliaca-DSA-Eingriffen bei gleichbleibender Bildqualität um 83% senken kann.4

      TSM und FlexVision Pro

      FlexVision Pro
      Ermöglicht die volle Kontrolle am Tisch: sämtliche Systemeingaben einschließlich intravaskulärer Ultraschall- (IVUS) und Gefäß-Ultraschalluntersuchungen am Tisch. So sparen Sie Zeit und vermeiden bisher übliche Raumwechsel zwischen dem Kontrollraum und dem sterilen Bereich im Untersuchungsraum. Die Einsicht der CT-Patientendaten aus externen Quellen (z.B. PACS-Datenbank) ist ebenfalls möglich. Alle Daten sind griffbereit und am Tisch steuerbar.

      Strahlenfreie Objekt-Positionierung zum Dosismanagement

      Strahlenfreie Objekt-Positionierung
      Diese Funktion hilft Ihnen auf komfortable Weise Dosis zu sparen. Unter Einblendung des letzten Durchleuchtungsbildes (Last Image Hold) kann sowohl der Tisch verschoben oder in der Höhe verändert werden, als auch das Röntgensystem bewegt werden. Die Veränderung in Bezug auf das letzte Durchleuchtungsbild wird dabei intuitive am Bildschirm dargestellt. Dadurch kann der nächste Durchlauf vorbereitet werden, ohne erneute Durchleuchtung.

      Roadmap Pro mit SmartMask

      Roadmap Pro mit SmartMask
      Bietet eine kontinuierliche Echtzeitvisualisierung des Beins bei der Navigation zum relevanten Bereich zur effektiven Nutzung jodhaltiger Kontrastmittel und der Strahlendosis.

      Klinische Lösungen für periphere arterielle Interventionen

      Klinische Lösungen für die periphere arterielle Verschlusskrankheit
      Unsere Vascular Suite bietet dedizierte Tools und fortschrittlichste Devices für vaskuläre Interventionen. Für eine Harmonisierung der Behandlung auf hohem Niveau und neue Maßstäbe für den klinischen Outcome bei Patienten mit peripherer arterieller Verschlusskrankheit. Die Tools unterstützen jeden Schritt des Verfahrens – von der Entscheidungsfindung, Führung und Behandlung bis zur Verifizierung der Behandlungsergebnisse.

      2D Perfusion für eine sofortige Visualisierung der Durchblutungssituation

      2D Perfusion
      2D Perfusion liefert einen sofortigen und verlässlichen Überblick zur Duchblutungssituation in der Peripherie8, während sich der Patient noch auf dem Tisch befindet. So lässt sich der Erfolg der gerade abgeschlossenen Behandlung einfach bewerten. Dieses Bildanalyse-Tool bietet funktionale Daten zur Gewebeperfusion basierend auf der digitalen Subtraktionsangiographie (DSA). So können die Perfusionscharakteristika in der Mikro- und Makrozirkulation vor und nach der Intervention verglichen werden, um die Wirksamkeit der Revaskularisierungsverfahren sofort nach der Durchführung zu quantifizieren. Eine ungeplante erneute Behandlung aufgrund ausbleibendem Erfolg nach eigentlich abgeschlossener Intervention ist somit nicht mehr notwendig.
      Klinisches Fallbeispiel lesen

      Live-Bildführung mit ClarityIQ

      2D DSA
      Hochauflösende Bilder von Gefäßen mit herausragender Detailgenauigkeit zur Unterstützung optimaler Behandlungsstrategien, präziser Navigation und Verlaufsbeobachtung.

      IVUS verbessert die Beurteilung von Erkrankungen

      Intravaskulärer Ultraschall (IVUS)
      Der intravaskuläre Ultraschall (IVUS) ist eine katheterbasierte Bildgebungstechnologie, mit der Blutgefäße von innen nach außen visualisiert werden können, um das Vorliegen und das Ausmaß der Erkrankung zu beurteilen. IVUS unterstützt die Entscheidungsfindung, die Führung und die Bestätigung der richtigen interventionellen Behandlung für jeden einzelnen Patienten.

      3D-Bildführung für eine präzise Navigation

      VesselNavigator für Gefäßuntersuchungen
      Die 3D-Bildführung bietet eine intuitive und fortlaufende 3D Roadmap. Die Dynamic 3D Roadmap verwendet das Rotationsangiographie-Volumen, das im Angiographielabor erfasst und mit dem Live-Röntgenbild überlagert wird. VesselNavigator verwendet einen vorhandenen, vorher akquirierten CT-Angiographie- oder MRA-Datensatz als Überlagerung. Beide Lösungen bieten während der Navigation Informationen über die exakte Position des Führungsdrahts und Katheters innerhalb des Gefäßes. Sie bieten dank Echtzeit-Kompensation von Gantry-, Tisch- und kleineren Patientenbewegungen ein hohes Niveau an Präzision.

      Philips IGT Devices
       

      Philips IGT Devices
      Während der Behandlung muss entschieden werden, ob eine Behandlung der Läsion als sicher einzustufen ist, welche Größe und Art von Devices verwendet werden soll, und wo der Stent bestmöglich platziert werden soll. Philips IGT Devices bietet ein umfangreiches Produktportfolio, mit denen Sie die Behandlungsentscheidungen auf jeden Patienten persönlich abstimmen können.

      Fall mit 2D Perfusion:
      Angiographie mit Ballon einer distralen A. tibialis posterior.

      Patient:

       

      • 55 Jahre alt, männlich
      • Diabetiker
      • Kritische Ischämie der Extremitäten
      • Kürzliche Amputation des 3. Zehs, schlechte Wundheilung.
      • A. tibialis posterior verschlossen und Fibulararterie (A. peronaea) fragil, aber ohne signifikante Stenosen.

      Behandlung:

       

      • Angiographie mit Ballon des distalen Teils der A. tibialis posterior.
      • A. peronaea zu fragil für Behandlung.
      A. dorsalis pedis (DPA)
      Steal-Effekt in A. dorsalis pedis (DPA) basierend auf Vorher-Nachher-Vergleich.
      A. tibialis posterior (PTA)
      A. tibialis posterior (PTA) zeigt mehr und schnelleren Fluss als vor der Behandlung.
      Vorfuß
      Der Vorfuß wird nach der Behandlung mit mehr Blut versorgt.
      Diagramm 1
      • Die maximale Intensität fällt nach Behandlung in der A. dorsalis pedis ab.
      • Area Under Curve sinkt nach der Behandlung, was einen geringeren Blutfluss in der Region of Interest anzeigt. Dies weist auf einen Steal-Effekt aufgrund einer Öffnung der A. tibialis posterior hin.
      Diagramm 2
      • Im Gegenteil zum Effekt in der A. dorsalis pedis ist die Perfusion der A. tibialis posterior angestiegen.
      Diagramm 3
      • Unter Betrachtung des gesamten Vorfußes haben sich die Perfusionscharakteristika verbessert.

      Philips Azurion Hybrid-OP-Lösungen mit FlexMove


      Unsere Azurion Hybrid-OP-Lösungen bieten eine innovative chirurgische Umgebung mit außergewöhnlicher Positionierungsflexibilität und Anwenderfreundlichkeit. Usere Lösungen erfüllen die höchsten Standards zur chirurgischen Infektionskontrolle und Hygiene. Das Bildgebungssystem Azurion ist an unserem einzigartigen FlexMove Deckenstativ angebracht, sodass es nahtlos in Ihre Abläufe im OP integriert werden kann. Die Behandlungsteams können das Röntgensystem ganz einfach und wann immer notwendig bewegen und an beliebiger Position im Raum und am Patienten platzieren. Die interventionellen Tools und eine einzigartige Benutzeroberfläche unterstützen die Anwender bei der Durchführung der verschiedensten offenen und minimal-invasiven Eingriffe.

        ClarityIQ – klinisch bewährt

        ClarityIQ
        Unsere einzigartige Bildgebungstechnologie ClarityIQ bietet eine hervorragende Bildqualität bei deutlich reduzierter Dosis für verschiedene klinische Bereiche, Patienten und Anwender3, dies wurde in klinischen Studien weltweit mit mittlerweile ca. 4.000 Patienten eindrucksvoll belegt. Bei EVAR Eingriffen zur endovaskulären Aneurysmareparatur verringert ClarityIQ die Patientendosis bei gleichbleibender Bildqualität um bis zu 57% gegenüber einem System ohne ClarityIQ.2,3

        FlexVision Pro

        FlexVision Pro
        Ermöglicht die volle Kontrolle am Tisch: sämtliche Systemeingaben einschließlich intravaskulärer Ultraschall- (IVUS) und Gefäß-Ultraschalluntersuchungen und VesselNavigator am Tisch. So sparen Sie Zeit und vermeiden bisher übliche Raumwechsel zwischen dem Kontrollraum und dem sterilen Bereich im Untersuchungsraum.

        Strahlenfreie Objekt-Positionierung zum Dosismanagement

        Strahlenfreie Objekt-Positionierung
        Diese Funktion hilft Ihnen auf komfortable Weise Dosis zu sparen. Mit Zero Dose Positioning kann unter Einblendung des letzten Durchleuchtungsbildes (Last Image Hold) sowohl der Tisch verschoben oder in der Höhe verändert werden, als auch das Röntgensystem bewegt werden. Die Veränderung in Bezug auf das letzte Durchleuchtungsbild wird dabei intuitive am Bildschirm dargestellt. Dadurch kann der nächste Durchlauf vorbereitet werden, ohne erneute Durchleuchtung.

        ProcedureCards automatisieren und standardisieren die Systemeinrichtung

        ProcedureCards
        ProcedureCards unterstützen Sie bei der Optimierung und Standardisierung der Systemeinrichtung und vermeiden Vorbereitungsfehler. Fällt die Wahl auf die EVAR ProcedureCard, wird das System auf gewünschte Weise eingerichtet. Es können krankenhausspezifische Protokolle und/oder Checklisten zu den ProcedureCards hinzugefügt und auf Monitoren angezeigt werden, um den konsistenten Arbeitsablauf mit einem Klick zu unterstützen.

        Flexible Arbeitsplätze

        Flexible Arbeitsplätze
        Die Teammitglieder können von beliebigen Arbeitsplätzen aus auf alle Daten zugreifen. Dies spart Zeit, verbessert die Konsistenz und reduziert Verzögerungen.

        Klinische Lösungen für EVAR, TEVAR, FEVAR und weitere Aorteneingriffe

        Klinische Lösungen für Aorteneingriffe
        Unsere Vascular Suite bietet Optionen für Arbeitsabläufe, dedizierte interventionelle Tools und eine breite Auswahl an fortschrittlichen Devices zur Verbesserung der Verfahrenseffizienz. So hilft sie Ihnen, neue Maßstäbe zu setzen für den klinischen Outcome bei Patienten mit Aortenerkrankungen. Die Tools unterstützen jeden Schritt des Verfahrens – von der Entscheidungsfindung, Führung und Behandlung bis zur Verifizierung der Behandlungsergebnisse.

        VesselNavigator – reduziert erwiesenermaßen den Kontrastmittelbedarf

        VesselNavigator
        VesselNavigator bietet eine intuitive und fortlaufende 3D Roadmap basierend auf vorhandenen CT-Angiographie- und MRA-Datensätzen, um Sie bei Aorteneingriffen durch das Gefäßsystem zu führen. Eine Studie zeigte eine durchschnittliche Einsparung von 170 ml Kontrastmittel während einer endovaskulären Reparatur eines komplexen Aortenaneurysmas unter Verwendung der Bildfusionsführung mittels CT-Angiographie durch VesselNavigator.5 Eine weitere Studie zeigte eine Reduzierung der durchschnittlichen Behandlungszeit von 6,3 auf 5,2 (um 1,1) Stunden bei FEVAR/BEVAR unter Verwendung der Bildfusionsführung mittels CT-Angiographie durch VesselNavigator.6
        VesselNavigator Broschüre (2.65MB)

        2D DSA mit ClarityIQ

        2D DSA
        Hochauflösende Bilder von Gefäßen mit herausragender Detailgenauigkeit zur Unterstützung optimaler Behandlungsstrategien, präziser Navigation und Verlaufsbeobachtung.

        IVUS verbessert die Beurteilung von Erkrankungen

        Intravaskulärer Ultraschall (IVUS)
        Der intravaskuläre Ultraschall (IVUS) ist eine katheterbasierte Bildgebungstechnologie, mit der Blutgefäße von innen nach außen visualisiert werden können, um das Vorliegen und das Ausmaß der Erkrankung zu beurteilen. IVUS unterstützt die Entscheidungsfindung, die Führung und die Bestätigung der richtigen interventionellen Behandlung für jeden einzelnen Patienten.

        XperCT Dual – Echtzeit-Feedback zur Nadelposition

        XperGuide
        Bei Aortenreparaturen ist die Erkennung und das Management von Endoleaks wichtig, während der Patient noch auf dem Tisch liegt. XperCT Dual kann auch kleinste Details von Endoleaks visualisieren. XperGuide ermöglicht den perkutanen Zugang für eine Behandlung durch Planung der Nadelführung und Überlagerung dieser Planung mit der Live-Durchleuchtung für die optimale Positionierung während der Prozedur.

        CX50 Ultraschallsystem
         

        CX50 Ultraschallsystem
        Eine realistische Visualisierung des arteriellen Gefäßsystems ist erforderlich, um einen effektiven Zugang zum Arteriensystem zu erlangen. Unser integriertes CX50 Ultraschallsystem bietet Bilder der A. radialis und der Venen in höchster Qualität, um radiale Zugänge zu unterstützen.

        1. Dies ist ein spezifisches Ergebnis für diese Einrichtung. Erzielbare Ergebnisse in anderen Einrichtungen können abweichen.

        2. Hybride Atherektomie bezieht sich auf die Phoenix Produktreihe. Der abwinkelbare 2,4-mm-Katheter ist das einzige Instrument mit änderbarer Schneiderichtung.

        3. In 18 Einzelvergleichsstudien wurde Philips ClarityIQ mit Reduktionen in der Strahlungsexposition der Patienten assoziiert.

        4. Van Strijen MJ, Grünhagen T, Mauti M, Zähringer M, Gaines PA, Robinson GJ, Railton NJ, van Overhagen H, Habraken J, van Leersum M. Evaluation of a noise reduction imaging technology in iliac digital subtraction angiography: noninferior clinical image quality with lower patient and scatter dose. J Vasc Interv Radiol. 2015 May;26(5):642-50.e1. The results of the application of dose reduction techniques will vary depending on the clinical task, patient size, anatomical location and clinical practice. The interventional radiologist assisted by a physicist as necessary has to determine the appropriate settings for each specific clinical task. Results based on DSA dose area product per frame from a single center prospective randomized study on 48 patients. DSA runs for Allura Xper with ClarityIQ and Allura Xper without ClarityIQ were randomly acquired on the same patient under same condition of geometry, field of view and injection protocol. Image quality was based on subjective assessment (side-by-side, equal or superior than the other, blinded review by 5 independent radiologists).

        5. Tacher V, et al (2013). Image Guidance for Endovascular Repair of Complex Aortic Aneurysms: Comparison of Twodimensional and Three-dimensional Angiography and Image Fusion, J Vasc Interv Radiol, 24(11), 1698-1706. Doi: 10.1016/j.jvir.2013.07.016.

        6. Sailer AM, et al (2014). CTA with fluoroscopy image fusion guidance in endovascular complex aortic aneurysm repair, Eur J Vasc Endovasc Surg. 2014 Apr;47(4):349-56. Doi: 10.1016/j.ejvs.2013.12.022.

        7. Hybride Atherektomie bezieht sich auf die Phoenix Produktreihe. Der abwinkelbare 2,4-mm-Katheter ist das einzige Instrument mit änderbarer Schneiderichtung.

        8. S. Jens, Henk A. Marquering , Mark J. W. Koelemay, Jim A. Reekers. Perfusion Angiography of the Foot in Patients with Critical Limb Ischemia: Description of the Technique.

         

        9. Gutiérrez Castillo D1, San Norberto García EM, Fidalgo Domingos L, Fuente Garrido R, Estévez Fernández I, Vaquero Puerta C.[Incidence of contrast induced nephropathy in patients who underwent an aortic endovascular repair. Rev Port Cir Cardiotorac Vasc. 2015 Apr-Jun;22(2):101-107

