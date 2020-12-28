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Eingestellt

Kabellose Bluetooth®-Kopfhörer

SHB4805RG/00

2

| (3) Bewertungen

Ultraleicht. Großartiger Klang.

Erleben Sie grenzenlose Freiheit ohne störende Kabel. Die kabellosen Philips Flite Everlite Kopfhörer verbinden Style und alltagstaugliche Einfachheit. Kompakt und ultraleicht mit klarem Sound – jeden Tag.

Alle Vorteile anzeigen

Der Schwerkraft trotzende Kopfhörer

Ultraleicht. Großartiger Klang.

  • 32-mm-Treiber/geschlossen

  • Over-Ear

  • Weiche Ohrpolster

  • Flach zusammenklappbar

Der Akku bietet bis zu 12 Stunden Betriebszeit

Der Akku bietet bis zu 12 Stunden Betriebszeit

Mit 12 Stunden Betriebszeit können Sie den ganzen Tag Musik hören.

Unterstützt Bluetooth 4.1 und HSP/HFP/A2DP/AVRCP

Unterstützt Bluetooth 4.1 und HSP/HFP/A2DP/AVRCP

Koppeln Sie Ihr Smart-Gerät über Bluetooth mit Ihren Kopfhörern, und genießen Sie die Freiheit und Freude kristallklarer Musik und Anrufe – ganz ohne Kabelsalat.

Schnellaufladung in fünf Minuten

Schnellaufladung in fünf Minuten

Mit der Schnellaufladungstechnologie erhalten Sie schnelle Energie, wenn der Akku fast leer ist. Mit nur fünf Minuten Ladezeit erreichen Sie so eine Stunde Betriebszeit.

Technische Daten

Support für dieses Produkt erhalten

Hier finden Sie häufig gestellte Fragen (FAQs), Bedienungsanleitungen, Sicherheitshinweise und Tipps

Bewertungen

Diese Bewertungen werden von Bazaarvoice verwaltet und entsprechen der Bazaarvoice-Authentizitätsrichtlinie, die durch Technologien zur Betrugsbekämpfung und menschliche Analysen unterstützt wird. Weitere Informationen finden Sie unter
Kundenmeinungen in Form von Produkt- und Sternebewertungen sind für alle Kunden von Nutzen. Sie ermöglichen es Ihnen, mehr über das Produkt zu erfahren und eine Kaufentscheidung zu treffen. Jeder Kunde, der ein Produkt online oder im Geschäft gekauft hat, kann eine Bewertung einreichen

2.0

von 5

3

Bewertungen

5
3
2

28/12/2020

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

For the Mrs tab

Thought Id test what I got her, look nice very light and block out side noise well, Give a very good range of sound from lowest rumbles to crisp clear vocals and highs had cinema type feel to the sound, good for price, not sure if mid base felt little airy and light and volume wasn't loadest but enough for most people, this being said was first time using these and tablet so it may be something can iron out in settings eq. Or diffent sound source, straight out box worked well, clear sound, better frequency range than many, but may punch

Vorteile

Light weight, comfortable, good frequency range, cost,

Nachteile

Could be loader, maybe to light for sum, may lack on puch if can't adjust sound mode

Diese Bewertung wurde für SHB4805RG Wireless Bluetooth® headphones verfasst

Datum der Benutzung 2020-11-27

Diese Bewertung wurde für SHB4805RG Wireless Bluetooth® headphones verfasst

Datum der Benutzung 2020-11-27

05/11/2020

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Stopped Working After A Month. Poor Connectivity.

These look very nice and are comfortable, but they stopped working after a month. Pressing the button for about 30 seconds they eventually started up again, but now are completely dead. Also they were very hard to connect to my iPhone 8 Plus. I had to disconnect from my computer, while it is supposed to remember and be used with different devices. Then I couldn't connect back to my Mac and had to disconnect from the iPhone. It took ages to connect back to my Mac. I tried multiple times to connect back to the iPhone and was never able to again. Now they don't work at all. I reported this to Philips. After forever on the phone the associate I spoke to said I 'may' get an e-mail that I would need to respond to but that if I didn't get the e-mail, I would need to contact them back. Huh?? I never got the e-mail; should I be surprised? I don't have time messing around chasing people. So customer service doesn't deal with problems directly, apparently. The shop I bought them from wants me to jump through hoops. Ironically, the cheapie off-brand pair I have had 5 years are still working and connect easily to everything. Unfortunately the cheap plastic headband part cracked, so they fall off. This is just a hassle and waste of money and time. They weren't super expensive, but its still hard earned money and time down the drain on a faulty product that worked for 4 weeks.

Vorteile

Look good. Comfortable. Sturdy plastic and metal housing.

Nachteile

DON'T WORK: 1) Electronics stopped working. 2) Software/connectivity problems with all devices.

Diese Bewertung wurde für SHB4805RG Wireless Bluetooth® headphones verfasst

Datum der Benutzung 2020-10-04

Diese Bewertung wurde für SHB4805RG Wireless Bluetooth® headphones verfasst

Datum der Benutzung 2020-10-04

27/03/2019

France

France

Problèmes de connexion bluetooth

Je n'arrive plus à connecter le bluetooth au casque qui est introuvable. Impossible de le réinitialiser.

Diese Bewertung wurde für SHB4805RG Casque Bluetooth® sans fil verfasst

Diese Bewertung wurde für SHB4805RG Casque Bluetooth® sans fil verfasst

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