Später bezahlen mit Klarna
Kostenloser Versand ab 40 €
Später bezahlen mit Klarna
Kostenloser Versand ab 40 €
Eingestellt
ADR61BLX1
Ihr persönlicher Sicherheitsschutz im Straßenverkehr
Genießen Sie die Fahrt bei optimalem Schutz – die Philips Fahrzeugkamera schützt Sie im Falle von unerwarteten Ereignissen. Verlassen Sie sich auf intelligente automatische Funktionen und exzellente Videoleistung, die Sie bei Bedarf mit Nachweisen in kristallklarer Qualität versorgt.
Full-HD 1080p
Automatische Kollisionserkennung
Ermüdungsindex und Fahreralarm
Sobald Sie das Fahrzeug starten, startet die Fahrzeugkamera automatisch den Betrieb.
Im Fall einer Kollision, wird die Notfallaufnahme automatisch gespeichert, um Beweise zu sichern und deren Überschreibung zu verhindern.
Der Ermüdungsindex zeigt die Entwicklung der Ermüdung eines Fahrers, und zeigt eine visuelle und akustische Warnung an, wenn der Fahrer eine Pause einlegen sollte.
2.5
von 5
2
Bewertungen
Colon
07/09/2016
United Kingdom
Good value
As a basic quality unit this is very good value. The images are clear for daylight and usable at night. If you drive at night a lot the next model up with auto ISO would be better. However for general use this unit will suffice. I can only get images whilst its plugged to a power source there's no battery to use it as a stand alone unit, so its a dash-cam! Not too obtrusive when fitted. Plug into a laptop for playback. Buttons could be coloured for ease of use at night. Menu structure is intuitive. Auto power on and record is fine. Emergency record button helps. But my unit fills this up on its own for some reason.
Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt
Diese Bewertung wurde für ADR610 ADR61BLX1 Car driving video recorder verfasst
Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt
Diese Bewertung wurde für ADR610 ADR61BLX1 Car driving video recorder verfasst
Starlance
20/02/2019
United Kingdom
Faulty and not fit for purpose!
This dashcam always powers itself off and on again while recording so if a accident were to happen then this product is useless! Sometimes it will say the micro sd card is out of memory even though there is plenty of space left?!
Diese Bewertung wurde für ADR610 ADR61BLX1 Car driving video recorder verfasst
Diese Bewertung wurde für ADR610 ADR61BLX1 Car driving video recorder verfasst