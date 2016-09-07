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Eingestellt

ADR610Fahrzeugkamera

ADR61BLX1

2.5

| (2) Bewertungen

Ihr persönlicher Sicherheitsschutz im Straßenverkehr

Genießen Sie die Fahrt bei optimalem Schutz – die Philips Fahrzeugkamera schützt Sie im Falle von unerwarteten Ereignissen. Verlassen Sie sich auf intelligente automatische Funktionen und exzellente Videoleistung, die Sie bei Bedarf mit Nachweisen in kristallklarer Qualität versorgt.

Alle Vorteile anzeigen

mit Kollisionserkennung und Warnung bei Müdigkeit

Ihr persönlicher Sicherheitsschutz im Straßenverkehr

  • Full-HD 1080p

  • Automatische Kollisionserkennung

  • Ermüdungsindex und Fahreralarm

Automatische Aufnahme beim Starten des Fahrzeugs

Automatische Aufnahme beim Starten des Fahrzeugs

Sobald Sie das Fahrzeug starten, startet die Fahrzeugkamera automatisch den Betrieb.

Kollisionserkennung und automatische Notfallaufnahme

Kollisionserkennung und automatische Notfallaufnahme

Im Fall einer Kollision, wird die Notfallaufnahme automatisch gespeichert, um Beweise zu sichern und deren Überschreibung zu verhindern.

Ermüdungsindex und Fahreralarm

Ermüdungsindex und Fahreralarm

Der Ermüdungsindex zeigt die Entwicklung der Ermüdung eines Fahrers, und zeigt eine visuelle und akustische Warnung an, wenn der Fahrer eine Pause einlegen sollte.

Technische Daten

Support für dieses Produkt erhalten

Hier finden Sie häufig gestellte Fragen (FAQs), Bedienungsanleitungen, Sicherheitshinweise und Tipps

Bewertungen

Diese Bewertungen werden von Bazaarvoice verwaltet und entsprechen der Bazaarvoice-Authentizitätsrichtlinie, die durch Technologien zur Betrugsbekämpfung und menschliche Analysen unterstützt wird. Weitere Informationen finden Sie unter
Kundenmeinungen in Form von Produkt- und Sternebewertungen sind für alle Kunden von Nutzen. Sie ermöglichen es Ihnen, mehr über das Produkt zu erfahren und eine Kaufentscheidung zu treffen. Jeder Kunde, der ein Produkt online oder im Geschäft gekauft hat, kann eine Bewertung einreichen

2.5

von 5

2

Bewertungen

5
3
2

07/09/2016

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Good value

As a basic quality unit this is very good value. The images are clear for daylight and usable at night. If you drive at night a lot the next model up with auto ISO would be better. However for general use this unit will suffice. I can only get images whilst its plugged to a power source there's no battery to use it as a stand alone unit, so its a dash-cam! Not too obtrusive when fitted. Plug into a laptop for playback. Buttons could be coloured for ease of use at night. Menu structure is intuitive. Auto power on and record is fine. Emergency record button helps. But my unit fills this up on its own for some reason.

Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt

Diese Bewertung wurde für ADR610 ADR61BLX1 Car driving video recorder verfasst

Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt

Diese Bewertung wurde für ADR610 ADR61BLX1 Car driving video recorder verfasst

20/02/2019

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Faulty and not fit for purpose!

This dashcam always powers itself off and on again while recording so if a accident were to happen then this product is useless! Sometimes it will say the micro sd card is out of memory even though there is plenty of space left?!

Diese Bewertung wurde für ADR610 ADR61BLX1 Car driving video recorder verfasst

Diese Bewertung wurde für ADR610 ADR61BLX1 Car driving video recorder verfasst

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