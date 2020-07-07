ProdukteSupport

Später bezahlen mit Klarna

10 € für Newsletter Anmeldung

Kostenloser Versand ab 40 €

30 Tage Rückgaberecht

Alle Serien

  • Standard Product Photo Philips PowerLife Steam iron
  • Main in-use photograph Philips PowerLife Steam iron
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips PowerLife Steam iron
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips PowerLife Steam iron
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips PowerLife Steam iron
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips PowerLife Steam iron
  • Product in Use Photo Philips PowerLife Steam iron
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips PowerLife Steam iron
  • Standard Product Photo Philips PowerLife Steam iron
  • Main in-use photograph Philips PowerLife Steam iron
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips PowerLife Steam iron
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips PowerLife Steam iron
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips PowerLife Steam iron
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips PowerLife Steam iron
  • Product in Use Photo Philips PowerLife Steam iron
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips PowerLife Steam iron

Eingestellt

PowerLifeDampfbügeleisen

GC2992/70

4.5

| (48) Bewertungen | 92% empfehlen dieses Produkt.

1 Auszeichnung

Beste Ergebnisse – Tag für Tag

Für stets großartige Ergebnisse benötigst du ein Bügeleisen, das dich nie im Stich lässt. Mit der kratzfesten SteamGlide Bügelsohle, einem starken gleichmäßigen Dampfausstoß und der integrierten Calc-Clean-Funktion bietet dieses erstklassige Bügeleisen dauerhaft qualitativ hochwertige Leistung.

Alle Vorteile anzeigen

4 x längere Lebensdauer mit SteamGlide Bügelsohle*

Beste Ergebnisse – Tag für Tag

  • 2.300 W

  • Gleichmäßiger Dampfausstoß von 40 g/min

  • Dampfstoß von 150 g

  • SteamGlide Bügelsohle

2.300 W für schnelles Aufheizen

2.300 W für schnelles Aufheizen

Ermöglicht schnelles Aufheizen und kraftvolle Leistung.

Dampfstoß von bis zu 150 g glättet hartnäckige Falten

Dampfstoß von bis zu 150 g glättet hartnäckige Falten

Dringt tiefer in das Gewebe ein, um auch hartnäckige Falten zu entfernen.

Dampfausstoß von bis zu 40 g/min für hohe, gleichbleibende Leistung

Dampfausstoß von bis zu 40 g/min für hohe, gleichbleibende Leistung

Kräftiger, gleichmäßiger Dampfausstoß, um Falten schneller zu entfernen.

Technische Daten

Support für dieses Produkt erhalten

Hier finden Sie häufig gestellte Fragen (FAQs), Bedienungsanleitungen, Sicherheitshinweise und Tipps

Ersatzteil oder Zubehör finden

Finden Sie das passende Ersatzteil und Zubehör für Ihr Produkt

Ersatzteile und Zubehör

Auszeichnungen

  • Bild von VRS_PBTAWARD66

Bewertungen

Diese Bewertungen werden von Bazaarvoice verwaltet und entsprechen der Bazaarvoice-Authentizitätsrichtlinie, die durch Technologien zur Betrugsbekämpfung und menschliche Analysen unterstützt wird. Weitere Informationen finden Sie unter
Kundenmeinungen in Form von Produkt- und Sternebewertungen sind für alle Kunden von Nutzen. Sie ermöglichen es Ihnen, mehr über das Produkt zu erfahren und eine Kaufentscheidung zu treffen. Jeder Kunde, der ein Produkt online oder im Geschäft gekauft hat, kann eine Bewertung einreichen

4.5

von 5

48

Bewertungen

92%

empfehlen dieses Produkt.

3

07/07/2020

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verifizierter Käufer

Very easy, functional iron

Good level of steam, making ironing easy. At first thought it would be a little heavy for me but it glides easily

Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt

Diese Bewertung wurde für PowerLife GC2990/26 Steam iron verfasst

Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt

Diese Bewertung wurde für PowerLife GC2990/26 Steam iron verfasst

15/08/2019

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Fast and easy

[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] Would recommend. Always in a rush and the iron heats up fast and is great on thick material. Love the steam feature just make sure u have the jug ready to top up

Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt

Diese Bewertung wurde für PowerLife GC2990/26 Steam iron verfasst

Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt

Diese Bewertung wurde für PowerLife GC2990/26 Steam iron verfasst

02/08/2019

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Cuts ironing time in half

[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] I would highly recommend this iron to everybody having 4 kids I have to iron quite a bit but this iron seemed to cut the time I spent on ironing in half. There is plenty of steam it glides across all kinds of clothing with ease it's easy to use different settings and had no problems filling it with water had no leakage what so ever and got all creases out of clothes and didn't leave any marks at all. It heated up very quickly and the steam started straight away.

Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt

Diese Bewertung wurde für PowerLife GC2990/26 Steam iron verfasst

Ja, ich empfehle dieses Produkt

Diese Bewertung wurde für PowerLife GC2990/26 Steam iron verfasst

Melde dich für den Philips Newsletter an, um exklusive Angebote zu erhalten

  • Frühzeitiger Zugang zu unseren Sales.
  • Tipps für einen gesunden Lebensstil.
  • Exklusive Angebote für Mitglieder.
  • Expertentipps und Inspiration.

Ich möchte gerne Werbemitteilungen – basierend auf meinen Interessen und meinem Verhalten – zu Philips Produkten, Services, Veranstaltungen und Werbeaktionen erhalten. Ich kann diese jederzeit einfach wieder abbestellen!

  • Frühzeitiger Zugang zu unseren Sales.
  • Tipps für einen gesunden Lebensstil.
  • Exklusive Angebote für Mitglieder.
  • Expertentipps und Inspiration.
Haftungsausschlüsse

  1. Im Vergleich zu der antihaftbeschichteten Bügelsohle von Philips