Startseite
Philips – Klicken Sie hier, um zur Startseite zu gelangen

Suchbegriffe

Philips Respironics Trilogy Evo Mobil und sektorübergreifend einsetzbares Beatmungsgerät

Trilogy Evo

Mobil und sektorübergreifend einsetzbares Beatmungsgerät

Ähnliche Produkte finden

Die neue Generation der Philips Trilogy Beatmungsgeräteplattform für die lebenserhaltende Beatmung ist sektorübergreifend und mobil an jedem Ort am Patienten einsetzbar.

Kontaktieren Sie uns

Technische Daten

Ventilation modes
Ventilation modes
A/C-PC
  • Assistiert/kontrolliert (Druckkontrolliert)
A/C-VS
  • Assistiert/kontrolliert (Volumenkontrolliert)
CPAP
  • Kontinuierlicher positiver Atemwegsdruck
PSV
  • Pressure Support-Beatmung
S/T
  • Spontane/Zeitgesteuerte Beatmung
SIMV-PC
  • Synchronisierte intermittierende mandatorische Beatmung (Druckkontrolliert)
SIMV-VC
  • Synchronisierte intermittierende mandatorische Beatmung (Volumenkontrolliert)
MPV-PC
  • Beatmung über Mundstück (Druckkontrolliert)
MPV-VC
  • Beatmung über Mundstück (Volumenkontrolliert)
Physical
Physical
Weight
  • 5,2 kg
Size
  • 16,5 cm x 28,6 cm x 24,5 cm (L x B x H)
Screen dimensions
  • 8", 20,32 cm
Oxygen
Oxygen
Low flow
  • 0 bis 30 l/min; max. 10 psi
High pressure
  • 280 bis 600 kPa (41 bis 87 psi)
Measured and displayed patient parameters
Measured and displayed patient parameters
Tidal volume (Vti or Vte)
  • 0 bis 2000 ml
Minute ventilation (MinVent)
  • 0 bis 30 l/min
Leak
  • 0 bis 200 l/min
Respiratory rate (RR)
  • 0 bis 90 AZ/min
Peak inspiratory flow (PIF)
  • 0 bis 200 l/min
Peak inspiratory pressure (PIP)
  • 0 bis 90 cmH2O
Mean airway pressure
  • 0 bis 90 cmH2O
Percentage spontaneous triggered breaths (%Spont Trig)
  • 0 bis 100%
I:E ratio
  • 9,9:1 bis 1:9,9
Dynamic compliance (Dyn C)
  • 1 bis 100 ml/cmH2O
Dynamic resistance (Dyn R)
  • 5 bis 200 cmH2O/l/s
Dynamic plateau pressure (Dyn Pplat)
  • 0 bis 90 cmH2O
Auto-PEEP
  • 0 bis 20 cmH2O
FiO2 with FiO2 sensor
  • 21 bis 100%
SpO2 with pulse oximeter accessory
  • 0 bis 100%
Pulse rate with pulse oximeter accessory
  • 18 bis 321 Atemzüge pro Minute
EtCO2 with CO2 accessory
  • 0 bis 150 mmHg
Electrical
Electrical
AC input voltage
  • 100 bis 240 V, 50/60 Hz, 1,7 bis 0,6 A
DC input voltage
  • 12/24 V, 6,5 A
Internal and detachable Li-on batteries
  • 15 Stunden nominelle Betriebszeit pro Methode aus IEC 80601-2-72 (7,5 Stunden je Akku)
Charge time for detachable and internal battery
  • von 0 bis 80%: 2,5 Stunden; von 0 bis 100%: 3,5 Stunden
Alarms
Alarms
Apnea Interval
  • 5 bis 60 s
Alarmfunktionen
Alarmfunktionen
Inspiratory Pressure
  • 1 bis 90 cmH2O
Tidal Volume
  • AUS, 10 bis 2000 ml
Minute Ventilation
  • AUS, 0,2 bis 30 l/min
Respiratory Rate
  • AUS, 1 bis 90 AZ/min
Circuit Disconnection
  • AUS, 5 bis 60 s
No trigger
  • AUS; 0,5 bis 15 min (nur mit MPV)
Controls
Controls
AVAPS with passive circuit
  • Nur Beatmungsmodi PSV, S/T und A/C-PC
Breath rate
  • 0 bis 80 AZ/min
PEEP
  • 0 bis 35 cmH20 für aktive Schlauchsysteme 3 bis 25 cmH20 für passive Schlauchsysteme
EPAP/CPAP
  • 3 bis 25 cmH20
IPAP
  • 3 bis 60 cmH20
Pressure support/pressure control
  • 0 bis 60 cmH20
Inspiratory time
  • 0,3 bis 5,0 s
Rise time
  • 0 bis 6
Triggering and cycling
  • Aus, AutoTrak, Sensitive, AutoTrak und Flow Trigger
Flow trigger sensitivity
  • 0,5 bis 9 l/min
Flow cycle sensitivity
  • 10 bis 90% des Spitzenflusses
Flow pattern
  • Rechteck, Rampe
FiO2
  • 21 bis 100%
Inspiratory time min/max
  • 0,3 bis 3,0 s
Backup ventilation
  • EIN-AUS

Wenn Sie auf diesen Link klicken, verlassen Sie die offizielle Royal Philips Healthcare („Philips“) Webseite. Alle Links zu Websites von Drittanbieter, die auf dieser Website erscheinen, werden nur zu Ihrer Bequemlichkeit bereitgestellt und stellen in keiner Weise eine Zugehörigkeit oder Billigung der auf diesen verlinkten Websites bereitgestellten Informationen dar. Philips gibt keine Zusicherungen oder Gewährleistungen jeglicher Art in Bezug auf die Websites Dritter oder die darin enthaltenen Informationen ab.

Ich verstehe