Live-Webinare und Aufzeichnungen
für Hebammen, Stillberater/innen, Ärzte und Klinikpersonal
Zertifizierung
Für Hebammen ist eine Anerkennung durch das Gesundheitsamt vor Ort anhand des Zertifikates im Nachgang möglich.
Anmeldung online unter: www.bfg-kray.de, Philips Avent Partnerseite des B.F.G.
(Bildungsinstitut Fachbereiche Gesundheitswesen)
Information: hebammen@philips.com
|
Was?
|
Wo?
|
Wann?
|
Mit gutem Gewissen Geld verdienen und gewusst wie abrechnen
|
Bamberg
|
07.–08.02.2020
|
9. Soester Hebammen Seminarkongress
|
Bad Sassendorf
(bei Soest)
|
05.–07.03.2020
|
WeHen Kongress für Hebammenschülerinnen, -studentinnen und Einsteiger
|
Bad Sassendorf
(bei Soest)
|
05.–07.03.2020
|
Süddeutsche Hebammentagung
|
Bad Windsheim
|
01.–02.04.2020
|
Sylter Fortbildungstage für Hebammen und WeHen „Bübchen Summerschool“
|
Wenningstedt/Sylt
|
16.–18.04.2020
|
Babyschlafcoaching
|
Wiesbaden Taunusstein
|
24.04.2020
|
Mit gutem Gewissen Geld verdienen und gewusst wie abrechnen
|
Leinsweiler
|
14.–15.05.2020
|
Mit gutem Gewissen Geld verdienen und gewusst wie abrechnen
|
Bad Saarow
|
04.–06.06.2020
|
Baby Shiatsu
|
Karlsruhe
|
24.06.2020
|
Babyschlafcoaching
|
Bielefeld
|
29.08.2020
|
Sylter Fortbildungstage für Hebammen und WeHen „Bübchen Summerschool“
|
Wenningstedt/Sylt
|
15.–17.10.2020
|
WeHen Kongress für Hebammenschülerinnen, -studentinnen und Einsteiger
|
Göttingen
|
22.–23.10.2020
|
Baby Shiatsu
|
Lüneburg
|
28.10.2020
|
Was?
|
Wo?
|
Wann?
|
14. Oberhausener Symposium
|
Oberhausen
|
11.01.2020
|
Forum Hebammenarbeit
|
Leipzig
|
06.–07.03.2020
|
Geburtshilfe im Dialog
|
Mannheim
|
20.–21.03.2020
|
Hebammenkongress 2020
|
Linz
|
21.-23.04.2020
|
16. deutscher Hebammenkongress
|
Erfurt
|
10.–12.05.2020
|
Forum Hebammenarbeit
|
Wiesbaden
|
08.–09.11.2020
|
5. DHZCongress
|
Hannover
|
11.–12.09.2020
Im März 2019 hatte Philips Avent das 3. Wissenschaftliche Symposium rund um das Thema „Bewährte und praktische Ansätze zum Stillen – vom Krankenhaus zur Pflege zu Hause“ organisiert. Besuchen Sie unsere Website, um einen Rückblick zum Wissenschaftliches Symposium zu bekommen. Hier finden Sie Videos der einzelnen Beiträge, Präsentationen zum Download und Fotos des Symposiums.
Lenie van den Engel-Hoek ist eine Sprachtherapeutin, die im Amalia-Kinderkrankenhaus des Radboud University Medical Center in den Niederlanden arbeitet. In diesem Video erklärt sie die breite Perspektive der Säuglingsernährungsphysiologie und gibt die ersten Schlussfolgerungen der Studie wieder, die in Zusammenarbeit mit Philips Avent durchgeführt wurde. In dieser Studie wurde die Koordination von Saugen, Schlucken und Atmen bei gesunden Säuglingen beim Trinken aus der Philips Avent Classic- und Natural-Flasche untersucht.
Dieser Leitfaden wurde für Mütter erstellt, um sie beim Stillen zu unterstützen. Es werden viele verschiedene Aspekte des Stillens beschrieben, z. B. die Vorbereitung auf das Stillen und die Überwindung von Stillproblemen. Es werden auch häufig gestellte Fragen besprochen, zum Beispiel, woher Sie wissen, dass Ihr Baby genug Milch bekommt.
Mary Fewtrell ist Professorin für Kinderernährung und ehrenamtliche Kinderärztin am Great Ormond Street Institute für Kindergesundheit der UCL in London, Großbritannien. Nach ihrer Ausbildung in Medizin und Pädiatrie arbeitet sie seit 23 Jahren in der Säuglings- und Kindernahrungsforschung.
Human milk is the optimum diet for all infants but may have particular benefits for high risk groups such as those born preterm. Since preterm and sick infants are often unable to breast-feed effectively, the provision of maternal breast milk relies on milk expression. Mothers who deliver a preterm infant may need to express milk for prolonged periods, and they require support and advice on how to maximise their milk production. Available evidence suggests that the most successful strategies result from the application of physiological principles derived from an understanding of the processes involved in normal lactation; including the mechanism by which infants obtain milk from the breast as well as hormones and psychological factors. Successful strategies thus focus broadly on (1) hormones (prolactin, oxytocin, cortisol); (2) psychological factors such as counselling and relaxation therapies which may act via these hormones; and (3) physical factors which include how milk is expressed (frequency and style of expression including breast massage) and the design of breast pumps which more closely mimic how an infant breastfeeds, incorporating elements of compression as well as suction. Whilst these strategies have particular significance for mothers of preterm infants who may rely on milk expression for long periods, they can also be applied to mothers who wish to express milk for their term infant.
Dr. Nicholas Embleton ist Consultant Neonatal Pediatrician, NHS Foundation Trust der Newcastle Hospitals und Honorary Reader in Neonatal Medicine an der Newcastle University, Newcastle in Tyne, Großbritannien. Er hat 1990 sein Medizinstudium abgeschlossen und ein breites Portfolio an translationaler Forschung aufgebaut (siehe www.neonatalresearch.net).
The idea that nutrition may act during a critical window early in development to permanently affect, or ‘program’ (1), long-term health first emerged from studies in animals (2), but is now strongly supported in humans. Nutrition throughout the life course, including fetal life, infancy, the preschool, or toddlers years, and in adolescence impacts on long-term health, a hypothesis known as the developmental origins of adult disease hypothesis (3), based on the concept of nutritional programming.
In humans, the strongest evidence for nutritional programming has been obtained for the longterm benefits of breast-feeding. Breast-feeding, not only has benefits for short-term health, but has been shown to have major advantages for long-term cognitive function (4,5), atopic disease6, bone health (7) and risk of obesity (8,9) and cardiovascular disease (10). There is particularly strong evidence that breast-feeding can improve later cognitive development, a hypothesis supported by several systematic reviews, evidence of a dose-response association (11), data from a cluster randomised trial (12), as well as evidence of benefits of breast-feeding on visual development (13) and structure of the brain (11,14). The mechanisms for these effects are uncertain, but include differences between human milk and formula in concentrations of biologically active factors such as nucleotides (13), lipids, and the milk fat globular membrane, and differences in patterns of growth (15).
This presentation will give an overview of the role of human milk intake on long-term health, focusing particularly on benefits for cognitive function and risk of obesity (13,14). It will highlight the key role of promoting exclusive breast-feeding (13), optimising the pattern of infant weight gain (15), and the importance of experimental (randomised) studies in interpreting the effects of early nutrition on later health. Finally, it will consider the implications of nutritional programming for nutritional, clinical and public health practice.
Nurul Husna ist Dozent an der Fakultät für Medizin und Gesundheitswissenschaften der Universität Putra in Malaysia. Sie promovierte in Säuglingsernährung am Great Ormond Street Institute of Child Health des University College in London, wo sich ihr Forschungsprojekt auf die Signalübertragung zwischen Mutter und Kind während des Stillens konzentrierte.
Maternal psychological state is recognized to be influential for lactation success, largely by affecting milk ejection. Thus, increased stress and anxiety can disrupt milk flow and, in the long term, affect milk synthesis. Conversely, milk ejection could possibly be improved by using relaxation therapy during breastfeeding. However, a recent systematic review investigating the effectiveness of relaxation therapy for breast milk composition and volume, and infant behaviour and growth found a limited number of studies. Relaxation therapy was shown to increase milk volume in mothers of pre-term infants in two randomized trials, but neither investigated effects on infant outcomes, and no study has yet been performed in mothers of full-term infants. To address this research gap, a randomised controlled trial was conducted to test the effectiveness of relaxation therapy (guided imagery recording tape) on breastfeeding and infant outcomes in mothers of full-term infants. The study found that the intervention was effective in reducing maternal stress during lactation, favourably affecting breast milk composition (macronutrient and hormonal components) and positively influencing infant behaviour and growth. Given that relaxation tools such as the tape used in this study are generally simple to apply, these results suggest that further research is warranted to investigate potential applications of relaxation therapies for improving breastfeeding outcomes in different settings.
Wenn Sie auf diesen Link klicken, verlassen Sie die offizielle Royal Philips Healthcare („Philips") Webseite. Alle Links zu Websites von Drittanbieter, die auf dieser Website erscheinen, werden nur zu Ihrer Bequemlichkeit bereitgestellt und stellen in keiner Weise eine Zugehörigkeit oder Billigung der auf diesen verlinkten Websites bereitgestellten Informationen dar. Philips gibt keine Zusicherungen oder Gewährleistungen jeglicher Art in Bezug auf die Websites Dritter oder die darin enthaltenen Informationen ab.
