IntelliSpace Cardiovascular

CPU, # Clients <lt/> 5
Minimum Single Xeon E5-2620 or better
CPU, # Clients <gt/> 5
Two Xeon E5-2620 or better
CPU, # Clients <gt/> 25
Two Xeon E5-2620 or better and a dedicated web server
vCPU
Minimum 4
RAM
16 GB Minimum, 32 GB Recommended
Storage, OS partition
64 GB in hardware Raid 1
Storage, Data partition
Minimum 100 GB in hardware Raid 1
Storage, Repository
1 TB Minimum, 2 TB Recommended
Storage type
Hardware Raid 5 set + hot-spare
Storage bandwidth (concurrent)
Per client connection 250 IOPS
Storage bandwidth (concurrent)
Per modality connection 100 IOPS
Storage bandwidth (concurrent)
Other 100 IOPS per connection
Storage, backup external
Mandatory
Archive, Duplicate NAS system
Recommended
Archive, DICOM archive
Supported
Archive, Archiving on SAN
Recommended
Network, 1 Gbps
Minimum <5 concurrent client
Network, multiple 1 Gbps uplinks
Recommended >5 concurrent clients
Redundant power supplies
Recommended
Operating System
Windows Server 2008R2 SP1 (x64) (Standard & Enterprise Version)
Database Software
SQL Server 2008R2 SP2 (x64x)