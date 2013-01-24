Startseite
Erweitern Sie Ihre Möglichkeiten in Gynäkologie und Onkologie. Sonalleve MR-HIFU bietet eine nichtinvasive Alternative zur konventionellen chirurgischen Behandlung von Uterusmyomen sowie eine nichtinvasive palliative Schmerztherapie bei Knochenmetastasen.

Nutzen Sie die Synergieeffekte von US... || KBA1
Nutzen Sie die Synergieeffekte von US und MRT

Durch die integrierten US- und MR-Funktionen können Sie dank Bildführung mit herausragender Präzision arbeiten. Im Sonalleve Tisch sind das HIFU-System sowie Spulenelemente integriert. Läsionen werden durch die Ultraschallwellen zielgerichtet abladiert, ohne umliegendes Gewebe zu schädigen. Der Behandlungsprozess wird kontinuierlich in Echtzeit durch das temperatursensitive MRT überwacht.
MR-HIFU: Schutz der Haut || KBA2
MR-HIFU: Schutz der Haut

Sonalleve MR-HIFU ist darauf ausgelegt, die Haut des Patienten nicht zu verletzen. Mittels hochintensivem, fokussiertem Ultraschall (HIFU) wird tiefliegendes Gewebe im Körper erhitzt und koaguliert. Das MRT misst Temperaturveränderungen im Körperinneren und unterstützt somit die Planung und Überwachung von Prozessen der Thermoablation wie zum Beispiel HIFU.
Temperaturüberwachung in Echtzeit || KBA3
Temperaturüberwachung in Echtzeit

Der MR-Scanner erstellt temperaturempfindliche Bilder zur Überwachung der lokalen Wärmeverteilung. Die bidirektionale Schnittstelle („Real-Time“) ermöglicht Datentransfer in Echtzeit, um das MR-System über die Sonalleve Konsole zu lenken und Bilder abzufragen.
Schöpfen Sie die Möglichkeiten der Th... || KBA4
Schöpfen Sie die Möglichkeiten der Therapie voll aus

Sonalleve MR-HIFU ermöglicht eine effiziente Behandlung durch volumetrische Erwärmung. Um ein großes Volumen zu erhitzen, erfasst der fokussierte Ultraschallstrahl zügig das Zielvolumen und bildet eine ellipsenförmige, homogene thermische Läsion. Einstellungen von bis zu 16 mm Breite und 40 mm Länge ermöglichen eine makroskopische Ablation in Sekundenschnelle. Große Zielvolumina können durch mehrere Erwärmungsvorgänge abgedeckt werden.
Die richtigen Informationen zum Läsio... || KBA4
Die richtigen Informationen zum Läsionsvolumen im richtigen Moment

Bleiben Sie mit kontinuierlichem Feedback auf dem Laufenden. Echtzeit-Temperaturmessungen optimieren automatisch HIFU-Parameter und unterstützen die Beurteilung und den kontinuierlichen Ausgleich lokaler Schwankungen der Gewebeeigenschaften, wie z.B. ungleichmäßige Absorption, Abschwächung, Perfusion und Diffusion.
Schnelles und effizientes Arbeiten || KBA4
Schnelles und effizientes Arbeiten

Philips präsentiert: Direct Skin Cooling (DISC). Es sorgt für eine konstante Hauttemperatur des Patienten. Das Kühlwasser im Ultraschallfenster des Tisches zirkuliert zwischen zwei Membranen und senkt so die Temperatur. Um eine noch effizientere Kühlung zu ermöglichen, werden die Patienten direkt auf der Membran positioniert. Die meisten Patienten benötigen kein Gelpolster.
Kurze Behandlungszeiten || KBA4
Kurze Behandlungszeiten

Sonalleve MR-HIFU ist in der Lage, für jeden Patienten individuelle Kühlzeiten zwischen den Ultraschallbehandlungen zu bestimmen und damit eine effizientere Behandlung zu ermöglichen sowie die Wahrscheinlichkeit von Nebenwirkungen zu reduzieren. Dieser Fortschritt wird durch die Dual Mode Thermometry (DMT) ermöglicht, eine innovative Technologie zur Messung der Temperatur des Fettgewebes. Auf Basis von T2-Daten wird die kumulative Erwärmung während des gesamten Behandlungsablaufs gemessen.
Die richtige Versorgung zur richtigen... || KBA4
Die richtige Versorgung zur richtigen Zeit

Wechseln Sie in Minuten zwischen MR-Diagnostik und HIFU-Therapie. Der spezielle Sonalleve Tisch mit integrierter HIFU-Therapieeinheit lässt sich leicht über den abgesenkten MR-Tisch schieben. Der Diagnosetisch bleibt in der niedrigen Position. Nach der Vorbereitung wird das MR-HIFU-Verfahren in drei einfachen Schritten durchlaufen: Planung mittels 3D-MRT, Behandlung und Verifizierung durch kontrastmittelverstärktes MRT.
Hoher Patientenkomfort und flexible P... || KBA4
Hoher Patientenkomfort und flexible Positionierung

Sonalleve MR-HIFU in Verbindung mit Ingenia MR-Systemen ist auf höchsten Patientenkomfort ausgelegt und bietet durch die Patienten-Einschleusung mit den Füßen voran und die Gantry-Öffnung von 70 cm Freiheiten bei der Positionierung. Die dStream Architektur liefert in beeindruckender Geschwindigkeit scharfe Bilder für kurze Behandlungszeiten.
Neue Möglichkeiten dank einfacher Upg... || KBA4
Neue Möglichkeiten dank einfacher Upgrades

Sonalleve MR-HIFU ist mit Ihrem Philips MR-System kompatibel. Ein einfaches Upgrade eröffnet Ihrer Einrichtung neue Möglichkeiten. Es ist alles aus einer Hand: Sonalleve MR-HIFU wird von Philips entwickelt und hergestellt, sodass Sie sich auf die außergewöhnliche Qualität und den Kundensupport eines Partners aus der Branche verlassen können, den Sie kennen und dem Sie vertrauen.

Technische Daten

Kompatibilität
Philips MR systems
  • Achieva: 1.5T, 3.0T und 3.0T TX T
  • Achieva SmartPath auf dStream: 1.5T und 3.0T TX T
  • Multiva 1.5 T
  • Ingenia: 1.5T und 3.0T T
  • Ingenia CX: 1.5T und 3.0T T
Configuration overview
Dedicated trolley-tabletop
  • Der separate Wagen wird über dem abgesenkten MR-Patiententisch positioniert.
  • Zeitersparnis durch die Vorbereitung der Patienten außerhalb des MR-Raums
  • Ein robotisches Transducer-Positionierungssystem mit fünf Freiheitsgraden
HIFU therapy transducer
  • Firmeneigenes Design, Modell SX140 mm
  • 140 mm Fokuslänge mm
Sonalleve therapy console
  • Hardware und Software zur Behandlungsplanung, Temperaturaufzeichnung, Ablationsfeedback, Therapieführung und Kommunikation mit dem Philips MR-Scanner
Heating method
Volumetric heating
  • Der Brennfleck wird in hohem Tempo in konzentrischen Kreisen bewegt, um innerhalb kurzer Zeit eine einheitliche Temperatur über dem makroskopischen Volumen (Therapiezelle) zu erreichen.
Treatment cell sizes
  • Fokusbahnen erreichen durch den Einsatz von Wärmediffusion die maximale Ablationseffizienz. Die Therapiezellen sind in verschiedenen Größen mit einem Durchmesser von 4, 8, 12, 14 und 16 mm erhältlich. Dabei beträgt die Länge der Therapiezelle in der Regel das 2,5-Fache des Durchmessers.
DISC
DIrect Skin Cooling
  • Die Hauttemperatur des Patienten wird konstant bei etwa 20° C gehalten. °C
Direct coupling
  • Für eine effiziente Kühlung wird der Patient direkt auf der Membran positioniert; die meisten Patienten benötigen kein Gelpolster.
Feedback
Real-time feedback
  • Damit die Ultraschallparameter bei der Ablation unabhängig von lokalen Unterschieden in den Gewebeeigenschaften an die gewünschte Temperatur und das Zielvolumen angepasst werden können, erfolgt die Messung der Temperatur und der thermischen Dosis in Echtzeit.
Real-time HIFU-MR interface
System and MR console
  • Zwischen Sonalleve MR-HIFU und der Achieva MR-Konsole
  • Mit der dedizierten Schnittstelle können Scanner-Steuerung und Bildabruf mit hoher Geschwindigkeit als Unterstützung für ein Feedback in Echtzeit erfolgen.
Imaging sequences
Treatment planning
  • Auf diagnostischen MR-Bildern in 3D
  • Alle mittels MRT erstellten diagnostischen Standard-Bildsequenzen können für die Behandlungsplanung verwendet werden.
  • Spezielle ExamCards für HIFU-Anwendungen
DMT
Dual Mode Thermometry
  • Vollständige Workflow-Integration einer neuartigen Technologie zur Temperaturmessung des Fettgewebes. Basierend auf T2-gewichteten MR-Bildgebungsdaten, die während des gesamten Behandlungsablaufs die kumulative Erwärmung messen, und auf PRFS-Thermometrie für die Targeterwärmung.
PRFS temperature monitoring
FFE-EPI-based phase sensitive MR sequences
  • Die Darstellungen von Temperatur und thermischer Dosis werden mittels temperaturempfindlichem Protonen-Resonanzfrequenz-Shift (PRFS) durch Bildung der Phasendifferenz im Vergleich zur Messung vor Beginn der Wärmetherapie berechnet.
Refresh rate of thermal images
  • Sechs Schichten alle 3,5 Sekunden sec
  • Drei koronare und eine sagittale Schicht durch den Fokus, zwei Schichten mit freier Positionierung, wie Nahfeld und Fernfeld sec
Accuracy
  • Temperaturveränderungen von ±1° C °C
T2-based temperature monitoring
Reproducible and long-term
  • Auf Basis T2-gewichteter MR-Bilder
  • Kalibrierte Messung der absoluten Temperatur; für adipöses Gewebe
  • Vollständig integrierter und automatisierter Behandlungsablauf
Accuracy
  • ±2 °C
Software and user interface
Dedicated tools
  • Protokolle und ExamCards für Philips MR-Systeme
  • Ausgezeichnete Aufnahmeeffizienz und Benutzerfreundlichkeit
Treatment planning
  • Auf Basis diagnostischer MR-Schnittbilder in 3D
  • Tools für eine effiziente Planung des Behandlungsvolumens, des Strahlengangs und der Schallkopfpositionierung
  • Tools für den Nachweis eines störungsfreien Strahlenwegs zur Wahrung der Patientensicherheit
Auto-population tool
  • Berechnet Größe und Position mehrerer Therapiezellen, um das gewünschte Behandlungsvolumen abzudecken.
Beam shaping
  • Die Belastung von Risikoorganen und empfindlichen Bereichen wie Narben und Hautfalten durch hohe Ultraschallexposition kann durch die Bestimmung kritischer Bereiche vermieden werden (OAR).
Thermal maps
  • Echtzeit-PRFS-Temperaturkarten und Karten zur thermischen Dosis werden über anatomische MR-Bilder gelegt, um die Behandlung kontinuierlich zu überwachen.
Heating curve
  • Zeigt den Verlauf von Temperatur und thermischer Dosis während einer einzelnen Ultraschallbehandlung an

