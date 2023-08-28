Suchbegriffe

Doctor treating child

Philips at ESC Congress 2023


25 August - 28 August, RAI Amsterdam

Join us at ESC 2023, where we unite to protect the heart. Explore our extraordinary solutions, including echocardiography, cardiology informatics and other latest cardiology innovations. Participate in the symposium, tutorials, and discussions with thought leaders to gain valuable insights for confident decision-making.

Would you like to talk with us and address your difficulties together? Click below to get in touch.

Contact us

    Sign up to receive updates and news!

    Subscribe

    Philips satellite symposium - don’t miss it!


    Learn from the top industry thought leaders who are tackling major challenges in peri-interventional and diagnostic echocardiography. They will cover topics such as optimizing and complementing imaging techniques during tricuspid valve interventions, exploring a revolutionary imaging workflow for occlusion of the left atrial appendage and highlighting the importance of first-time right ultrasound imaging during cancer therapy.

    Doctor focusing Echo system

    Challenging the standard workflow in cardiology imaging

    10:15 – 11:00  AM CET


    Sunday 27 August (onsite & live streamed) *
    Room: Stockholm

    Add to calendar

    * Seats for the symposium are allocated on a first-come, first-served basis. The symposium will also be streamed live via the ESC Congress 2023 online platform.

    Meet the speakers

    Dr. Annemien van den Bosch

    Chairperson: Dr. Annemien van den Bosch
    Erasmus Univ. Hosp., Netherlands

    Dr. Nina Ajmone

    Chairperson: Dr. Nina Ajmone-Marsan 
    Leiden Univ. Hosp., Netherlands

    Dr. Teresa Lopez-Fernandez

    Presenter: Dr. Teresa Lopez-Fernandez
    La Paz Univ. Hosp., Spain

    Dr. Rebecca Hahn

    Presenter: Dr. Rebecca Hahn
    Columbia Univ Irving Medical Ctr, USA

    Dr. Martin Swaans

    Presenter: Dr. Martin Swaans
    St Antonius Hospital, Netherlands

    Philips hands-on tutorials at ESC 2023


    25 August to 28 August 2023
    Place: Tutorial 5

    Download program (2.42MB)

    Join us for the excellent learning experience that will show how different cardiac imaging modalities are used to achieve the best possible diagnosis, treatment, and outcomes. The programs are designed to unlock the power of non-invasive cardiac imaging techniques such as CT/SPECT, CMR, Angio, and Ultrasound (US).

    ​Through immersive hands-on tutorials, you'll delve into real-life clinical cases curated by our expert teams to assess and quantify specific clinical conditions using Philips off-cart multi-modality brand agnostic software.​

    Don't miss out on this unique opportunity to transform your approach to cardiac imaging.

    Cardiac Biosimulator

    This heart beats for you


    Experience the cardiac biosimulator at our booth this year. Be prepared to witness a real heart with pulsatile fluid circulation that creates a lifelike environment for training on cardiac devices and procedures. But that's not all.

    Join our daily 'friendly competitions,' where cardiologists will be able to practice echo skills, guided by an expert via Ultrasound Collaboration Live, and echocardiologists will be able to practice 3D skills in left heart assessment, timed from acquisition through final analysis. Championship results will be announced daily.

    This booth experience is proudly presented by Philips and the LifeTec Group. Don't miss out on this unforgettable opportunity!

    Experience our cardiology solutions

    News

    • Philips’ image-guided navigation increases safety during coronary interventions and reduces the use of contrast media by an average of 28.8%

      Philips’ image-guided navigation increases safety during coronary interventions and reduces the use of contrast media by an average of 28.8%

      Read more
    • Philips helps deliver diagnostic confidence in echocardiography with Ultrasound Compact 5500CV at ASE 2023

      Philips helps deliver diagnostic confidence in echocardiography with Ultrasound Compact 5500CV at ASE 2023

      Read more
    Read all

    Media contacts

    Mark Groves

    Mark Groves

    Philips Global Press Office

    Tel.: +31 631 639 916

    By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

    I understand

    You are about to visit a Philips global content page

    Continue
    1
    Wählen Sie Ihren Interessenbereich aus
    2
    Kontaktdetails

    Lassen Sie uns in Kontakt treten!

    Wie können wir Ihnen weiterhelfen?

    1
    2
    Kontaktdetails

    Wenn Sie auf diesen Link klicken, verlassen Sie die offizielle Royal Philips („Philips“) Webseite. Alle Links zu Websites von Drittanbieter, die auf dieser Website erscheinen, werden nur zu Ihrer Bequemlichkeit bereitgestellt und stellen in keiner Weise eine Zugehörigkeit oder Billigung der auf diesen verlinkten Websites bereitgestellten Informationen dar. Philips gibt keine Zusicherungen oder Gewährleistungen jeglicher Art in Bezug auf die Websites Dritter oder die darin enthaltenen Informationen ab.

    Ich verstehe

    You are about to visit a Philips global content page

    Continue

    Wenn Sie auf diesen Link klicken, verlassen Sie die offizielle Royal Philips („Philips“) Webseite. Alle Links zu Websites von Drittanbieter, die auf dieser Website erscheinen, werden nur zu Ihrer Bequemlichkeit bereitgestellt und stellen in keiner Weise eine Zugehörigkeit oder Billigung der auf diesen verlinkten Websites bereitgestellten Informationen dar. Philips gibt keine Zusicherungen oder Gewährleistungen jeglicher Art in Bezug auf die Websites Dritter oder die darin enthaltenen Informationen ab.

    Ich verstehe

    You are about to visit a Philips global content page

    Continue
    © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2023. Alle Rechte vorbehalten.

    Unsere Seite wird am besten mit der neuesten Version von Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome oder Firefox angezeigt.