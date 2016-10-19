Staying on top of today’s complex and ever changing healthcare environment is challenging enough. The last thing you need to be concerned with is keeping your Patient Care Monitoring Services systems and network up and running smoothly.
We share your dedication to solve issues before they start, and your drive to keep going day and night until the job is done.
With us supporting your IT needs you can focus on what really matters – delivering better care, to more people, at lower cost.
Together, we can create a healthier future.
Philips Network Assessment is provided through technical assistance and knowledge transfer from our experienced Philips service personnel, who work together with your teams to ensure an optimal performance of your network in combination with our patient monitoring solutions.
Philips Network Assessment delivers a smooth and reliable end-to-end implementation of Philips components within your environment, and is achieved in three stages;
Wir arbeiten eng mit Ihrem Team zusammen, um eine grundlegende Bewertung Ihres Netzwerks durchzuführen:
Unsere fachkundigen Ingenieure begleiten und unterstützen Ihre Teams im gesamten Prozess:
Wir führen einen mindestens 24 Stunden langen End-to-End-Netzwerkleistungstest während der Installation durch, um zu prüfen, ob die geforderten Spezifikationen erreicht wurden:
Wir definieren und liefern das optimale Bereitstellungspaket für Ihre IT-Umgebung:
