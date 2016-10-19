Suchbegriffe

IT services that understand your needs, designed around you


Staying on top of today’s complex and ever changing healthcare environment is challenging enough. The last thing you need to be concerned with is keeping your Patient Care Monitoring Services systems and network up and running smoothly.
 

We share your dedication to solve issues before they start, and your drive to keep going day and night until the job is done.
 

With us supporting your IT needs you can focus on what really matters – delivering better care, to more people, at lower cost.
 

Together, we can create a healthier future.

Different people, different IT needs


Technology is fundamentally changing the way healthcare is delivered. Today, your IT networks capture data from an ever-increasing number of disparate sources, making them increasingly complex to manage for IT stakeholders:

    Our comprehensive, portfolio of support


    We’ve developed a comprehensive portfolio of IT Services which are designed to support all of your PCMS IT service requirements:

    In focus

    Philips Network Assessment –

    Supporting the reliable network performance you need


    Our Philips Network Assessment enable the seamless integration of IntelliVue patient monitoring components across your IT infrastructure – enabling compliance to security and data transfer requirements for both wired and/or wireless network infrastructure. With Philips Network Assessment, you can focus on what really matters – delivering better care, to more people, at lower cost.

      What Philips Network Assessment can do for you


      Philips Network Assessment is provided through technical assistance and knowledge transfer from our experienced Philips service personnel,       who work together with your teams to ensure an optimal performance of your network in combination with our patient monitoring solutions.

       

      Philips Network Assessment delivers a smooth and reliable end-to-end implementation of Philips components within your environment, and is achieved in three stages;
      hotspot background image - click on the hotspots to get more information

        • 1. Kontrolle und Analyse


          Wir arbeiten eng mit Ihrem Team zusammen, um eine grundlegende Bewertung Ihres Netzwerks durchzuführen:

          • Definieren und Verstehen von klinischen und technischen Anforderungen an Ihre Arbeitsabläufe
          • Erklären und Besprechen der Anforderungen von Philips an Ihr Netzwerk, um unsere Produkte optimal einsetzen zu können
          • Bewertung der Anforderungen an Netzwerk und Validierung
          • Verstehen der Auswirkung auf die Infrastruktur
          • Erstellung einer Leistungsbeschreibung

        • 2. Beratung zur Netzwerkgestaltung

           

          Unsere fachkundigen Ingenieure begleiten und unterstützen Ihre Teams im gesamten Prozess:

          • Beratung zu angemessenem Netzwerk-Wiederaufbau oder zur Optimierung der Infrastruktur
          • Bereitstellung von Fachwissen rund um Patientenüberwachungslösungen innerhalb der Netzwerkumgebung

        • 3. Funktionstest und Überprüfung

           

          Wir führen einen mindestens 24 Stunden langen End-to-End-Netzwerkleistungstest während der Installation durch, um zu prüfen, ob die geforderten Spezifikationen erreicht wurden:

          • Durchführung in einem feststehenden Echtzeit-Szenario oder Optimierungsszenario möglich
          • Bereitstellung einer Ergebnisdokumentation für Ihr Risikomanagement
          • Analyse der Datenerfassung während unserer Prüfung im Abdeckungsbereich
          • Bereitstellung eines Prüfberichts und Benutzerakzeptanz

        • 4. Bereistellungspaket


          Wir definieren und liefern das optimale Bereitstellungspaket für Ihre IT-Umgebung:

          • Für drahtgebundene und drahtlose Netzwerkinfrastrukturen, inkl. Smart-Hopping und WLAN 802.11
          • Hohe Kundenzufriedenheit durch Erbringung professioneller, routinierter Dienstleistungen
          • Angebot einer engen Zusammenarbeit mit Ihren Mitarbeitern

        How Philips Network Assessment can benefit you

          For more information download our Philips Network Assessment brochure here:

          To learn more about how our IT Services can help you and your patients - contact your local sales representative directly.

