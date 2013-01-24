Startseite
General care

Lösungen für die Allgemeinstation von Philips

Umfassende Lösungen zum Erkennen einer Verschlechterung des Patientenzustands

Clevere Lösungen für die Patientenversorgung und intelligentes Datenmanagement überall und jederzeit verfügbar

Auf Allgemeinstationen finden sich die verschiedensten Patienten mit unterschiedlichen Erkrankungen und Bedürfnissen. Zunehmend kränkere Patienten, unerwartete klinische Verschlechterungen und immer ungünstigere Pflegeschlüssel erschweren die Arbeit der Pflegeteams.

Wir arbeiten mit Ihnen gemeinsam an Lösungen, um potentielle Verschlechterungen des Patientenzustands zu erkennen, und passen diese individuell an Ihre Anforderungen und Ziele an. Unser Portfolio von Produkten, Lösungen und Dienstleistungen reicht von fortschrittlichen Technologien, Geräten und klinischen Algorithmen bis hin zu klinischen Services, Schulungen und Fortbildungen. Das alles kann zu einer umfassenden Lösung zusammengestellt werden, um den spezifischen Herausforderungen Ihrer Allgemeinstation zu begegnen.

Wir unterstützen Sie dabei, den Herausforderungen auf der Allgemeinstation zu begegnen:

  • Nicht erkannte Verschlechterungen des Patientenzustands
  • Nicht erkannte akute Komplikationen
  • Herz-Kreislauf-Stillstand, Sepsis und Atemnot
  • Zu spätes Reagieren oder ineffiziente Maßnahmen
Dringender Handlungsbedarf auf der Allgemeinstation

Symbol Todesfälle

440.000

Todesfälle jährlich in den USA aufgrund vermeidbarer Behandlungsfehler.1
Symbol Intensivstation

Bei 8% bis 12%

aller Krankenhausfälle geschehen Behandlungsfehler und Zwischenfälle im Zusammenhang mit der Versorgung im Krankenhaus.2
Symbol Monitor

3x höhere

30-Tages-Letalität bei Patienten auf der Allgemeinstation, die auffällige Vitalparameter entwickeln.3
Symbol Allgemeinstation

85%

aller Todesfälle treten außerhalb der Intensivstation auf der Allgemeinstation auf.4
Symbol Infektion

70% weniger

nosokomiale Infektionen, wenn das Pflegepersonal über Infektionsrisiken informiert ist und geeignete Gegenmaßnahmen ergreift.7
Symbol Herzfrequenz

66%

aller Patienten mit Herz-Kreislauf-Stillstand zeigen bis zu 6 Stunden vorher auffällige Vitalparameter, doch nur in 25% dieser Fälle wird ein Arzt informiert.6

Unsere umfassende Lösung zum Erkennen von Verschlechterungen des Patientenzustands


Unsere individuell anpassbaren Produkte, Software und Technologien und unsere engagierten Mitarbeiter unterstützen Sie bei der Einführung, Nutzung und Optimierung einer effektiven Lösung zum rechtzeitigen Erkennen eines sich verschlechternden Patientenzustands außerhalb der Intensivstation.

Erfahren Sie mehr darüber, wie wir Ihnen bei der Implementierung eines optimierten Patientenüberwachungs- und Entscheidungsunter­stützungsprogramms helfen können.

Beurteilen

Vollumfängliche Beurteilung aller klinischen, ablaufbezogenen und technischen Aspekte

Erfassen

Automatische Vitalparametererfassung am Bett und bei mobilen Patienten mit automatisierter Datenerfassung in der elektronischen Patientenakte

Analysieren

Entscheidungsunter­stützende Instrumente und automatisierte EWS-Berechnungen für handlungsorientierte klinische Erkenntnisse

Handeln

Individuell angepasste Warnungen bei Akutereignissen und Änderungsmanagementtools zur Umsetzung geplanter Maßnahmen

Innovative Lösungen zum Wohl Ihrer Patienten

Patientenüberwachung
Patientenmonitore, die Zuverlässigkeit und Funktionalität verbinden und dem Klinikteam die benötigten Informationen leicht zugänglich zur Verfügung stellen.
Überwachungs-Wearables
NEU: Tragbare Geräte mit WLAN-Technologie übermitteln Daten bei Bedarf und lassen dem Patienten dabei maximale Bewegungsfreiheit.
Ereignisbenachrichtigungsmanagement
Software für das Ereignisbenachrichtigungsmanagement bietet einen einheitlichen Überblick über den Gesundheitszustand jedes einzelnen Patienten – an praktisch jedem Ort und auf fast allen Geräten.
Frühwarn-Score (EWS)
Automatisierte Frühwarn-Score-Systeme helfen dem Pflegepersonal, Anzeichen für eine mögliche Verschlechterung des Patientenzustands zu erkennen und rasch zu reagieren.
ePA/AVE-Konnektivität
Integrierte ePA/AVE-Konnektivität: Individuell angepasste Lösungen erlauben eine einrichtungsweite Nutzung und unterstützen auch umfassende Patientenakten.
Clinical Services und Support
Clinical Services und Support werden speziell auf Ihre Anforderungen abgestimmt und erlauben in Verbindung mit dem Änderungsmanagement eine Verbesserung der klinischen Versorgung und der operativen Effizienz.

Weitere Lösungen für die Allgemeinmedizin

Dank der Frühwarn-Scoring-Technologie von Philips konnte im Saratoga Hospital in New York die Zahl der codierungspflichtigen Ereignisse gesenkt werden.

Was spricht für die Umsetzung eines automatisierten Frühwarn-Scorings? Gute Gründe, die vielleicht auch auf Ihre Einrichtung zutreffen. 


Dieses und andere Videos mit Frühwarn-Scoring-Empfehlungen und -Einblicken von klinischen Führungskräften ansehen (Engl.)

Schnelles Eingreifen bei einer Verschlechterung des Patientenzustands dank automatisiertem Frühwarn-Scoring


Erfahren Sie mehr über die Vorteile

Automatisiertes EWS macht den Unterschied8


Zum Artikel: Effect of an automated notification system for deteriorating ward patients on clinical outcomes (Engl.)
Dank der Frühwarn-Scoring-Technologie von Philips konnte im Saratoga Hospital in New York die Zahl der codierungspflichtigen Ereignisse gesenkt werden.

Erfahren Sie mehr darüber, wie mit der Frühwarn-Scoring-Technologie von Philips im Saratoga Hospital in New York die Zahl der Patienten mit Herz- oder Atemstillständen gesenkt werden konnte.


Video ansehen (Engl.)

Jede Respirationsmessung zählt        

 

Erfahren Sie mehr darüber, wie die Atemfrequenz frühzeitig auf eine Verschlechterung des Patientenzustands hinweisen kann
Mandy Jones, Assistant Director of Nursing des Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board

In einem Allgemeinkrankenhaus in Bangor, GB, konnte durch Nutzung von Philips IntelliVue Guardian die Zahl schwerwiegender Ereignisse um 35%8 gesenkt werden.

 

Video ansehen (Engl.)

In einem Allgemeinkrankenhaus in Bangor, GB, konnte durch Nutzung von Philips IntelliVue Guardian die Zahl schwerwiegender Ereignisse um 35%8 gesenkt werden.


Video ansehen (Engl.)
1
