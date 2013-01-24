Startseite
Philips – Klicken Sie hier, um zur Startseite zu gelangen

Suchbegriffe

Respironics V680 Intensivmedizinisches Beatmungsgerät

Respironics V680

Intensivmedizinisches Beatmungsgerät

Ähnliche Produkte finden

Entdecken Sie Philips Respironics V680: den einfachen und klinisch fortschrittlichen Weg zu einer zuverlässigen, leistungsfähigen Beatmung für eine durchgehende Patientenversorgung ohne Kompromisse.

Kontaktieren Sie uns

Technische Daten

Patient Types
Patient Types
Adult :
  • >20 kg
Pediatric :
  • 5 bis 20 kg
Modes: Single-limb Circuit
Modes: Single-limb Circuit
CPAP
  • (kontinuierlicher positiver Atemwegsdruck)
S/T
  • (spontan/zeitgesteuert)
PCV
  • (druckkontrollierte Beatmung)
Apnea mode
  • (verfügbar bei CPAP)
*AVAPS+
  • (Druckunterstützung mit gesichertem Durchschnittsatemvolumen)
*PPV
  • (proportionale Druckbeatmung)
Modes: Dual-limb Circuit
Modes: Dual-limb Circuit
A/C-VCV
  • (assistierte volumenkontrollierte Beatmung)
A/C-PCV
  • (assistierte druckkontrollierte Beatmung)
SIMV-VCV
  • (synchronisierte intermittierende maschinelle Beatmung/volumenkontrollierte Beatmung)
SIMV-PCV
  • (synchronisierte intermittierende maschinelle Beatmung/druckkontrollierte Beatmung)
PSV
  • (pressure support ventilation)
PRVC
  • (pressure regulated volume control)
Apnea mode
  • (verfügbar bei SIMV und PSV)
Other Features
Other Features
Ti/Ttot
  • 0 bis 99 %
Dyn Pplat (dynamic plateau pressure)
  • 0 bis 70 cm H₂O
F/VT (rapid shallow breathing index)
  • 0 bis 999
Pt. Leak (“unintentional” leak)
  • 0 bis 200 L/min BTPS
Tot. Leak (total leak)
  • 0 bis 200 L/min BTPS
Lung Mechanics Maneuvers
Lung Mechanics Maneuvers
Static C&R:
  • 1 bis 200 ml/cmH2O
Static C:
  • 5 bis 1.000 cmH2O/l
Static E:
  • 1 bis 200 cmH2O/l/s
Static R:
  • 0 bis 70 cm H₂O
Static Pplat: P0.1 (P100)
  • 0 to -50 cmH2O
MIP (Maximal Inspiratory Pressure)
  • 0 bis -50 cmH2O
  • In den USA nicht erhältlich.

Wenn Sie auf diesen Link klicken, verlassen Sie die offizielle Royal Philips Healthcare („Philips“) Webseite. Alle Links zu Websites von Drittanbieter, die auf dieser Website erscheinen, werden nur zu Ihrer Bequemlichkeit bereitgestellt und stellen in keiner Weise eine Zugehörigkeit oder Billigung der auf diesen verlinkten Websites bereitgestellten Informationen dar. Philips gibt keine Zusicherungen oder Gewährleistungen jeglicher Art in Bezug auf die Websites Dritter oder die darin enthaltenen Informationen ab.

Ich verstehe