CombiDiagnost R90 Funktionsübergreifendes DRF-System

CombiDiagnost R90

Funktionsübergreifendes DRF-System

Dieses fernbediente, kostengünstige Durchleuchtungssystem mit modernsten Funktionen für die digitale Radiographie ermöglicht eine konstante, erstklassige Bildqualität und optimale Raumnutzung.

Technische Daten

Tube: SRM 0608 ROT GS 505
Maximum voltage
  • 125 kV (110 kV bei GCF)
Anode heat storage capacity
  • 800 kHU (593kJ)
focal spot
  • 0,6/0,8
Generator
Tube voltage exposure
  • 40 bis 150 kV
Fluoroscopy techniques
  • Gepulste Durchleuchtung, In‑Pulse‑Steuerung
  • Gittergesteuerte gepulste Durchleuchtung (GCF), In‑Pulse‑Steuerung
Power
  • 65 kW, optional 80 kW
Exposure techniques
  • Manuell: kV‑mAs oder kV‑mA-s
  • Belichtungsautomatik (AEC) - Intelligent Exposure (IQX), In-Pulse-Steuerung
  • Verfahren zur automatische kV‑Reduzierung
Tube voltage flouroscopy
  • 40 bis 125 kV
Geometry
Motorized compressor
  • 3–15 kg Kompressionskraft
Tube column movement range
  • 160 cm
Maximum patient weight
  • 284 kg ohne Einschränkungen
Table tilt angle
  • –90°/+90°
Table height
  • 62–142 cm
Ceiling Suspension
Ceiling height at SID 110 cm (44")
  • 2,83 m bis 3,21 m
Collimator
  • Motorisiert, automatisch
Type
  • Vierteilige Teleskopsäule
Tube: SRO 33100 ROT380 (for CS)
Maximum voltage
  • 150 kV
Anode heat storage capacity
  • 300 kHU (200 kJ)
focal spot
  • 0,6/1,2
Wireless detector: SkyPlate Large
Image matrix size
  • 2330 x 2846 Pixel
Detector size
  • 35 cm x 43 cm
Type
  • Digitaler CsI-Flachdetektor (Caesiumjodid)
Active area
  • 34,48 x 42,12 cm
Wireless detector: SkyPlate Small
Detector size
  • 24 x 30 cm
Type
  • Digitaler CsI-Flachdetektor (Caesiumjodid)
Image matrix size
  • 1.500 x 1.920 Pixel
Active area
  • 22,2 x 28,4 cm
Tube: SRO 33100 ROT380
Maximum voltage
  • 150 kV
Anode heat storage capacity
  • 300 kHU (200 kJ)
focal spot
  • 0,6/1,6
Digital vertical stand
Vertical travel
  • 30 cm–180 cm
Motorized tilting
  • Optional, –20° bis +90°
Detector Size
  • SkyPlate Detektor
Dynamic Flat Detector
Image matrix size
  • 2.874 x 2.840 Pixel
Acquisition mode continious fluoroscopy
  • Bis zu 30 Bilder pro Sekunde
Acquisition mode pulsed fluoroscopy
  • Bis zu 20 Bilder pro Sekunde
Detector Size
  • 43 cm x 43 cm
Pixel size
  • 148 µm

